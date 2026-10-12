Inflation At 2.26% In First Nine Months

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – Jordan's inflation rate averaged 2.26 percent during the first nine months of 2026, compared with the same period in 2025, according to the Department of Statistics' (DoS) monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Monday.

The figures indicate that inflation remained at moderate levels throughout the year.

On a monthly basis, inflation reached 2.73 percent in September, compared with the same month a year earlier, while the CPI rose 0.16 percent from August 2026.

Rent was the largest contributor to inflation during the first nine months of the year, adding 0.72 percentage points to the overall rate, followed by transportation at 0.66 percentage points, oils and fats at 0.27 percentage points, and tobacco and cigarettes at 0.17 percentage points.

September's year-on-year inflation was driven primarily by transportation, which contributed 1.13 percentage points, followed by rent at 0.76 percentage points, and oils and fats at 0.29 percentage points.

Conversely, price declines in several food categories helped offset inflationary pressures during September. Vegetables and dried and canned legumes reduced the inflation rate by 0.21 percentage points, followed by fruits and nuts at 0.18 percentage points, and dairy products and eggs at 0.04 percentage points.

//Petra// AO