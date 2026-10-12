BRT Records 159,000 Commuters On 1St Day Of College

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – Amman's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system recorded about 159,000 passengers on the first day of university classes, reflecting increased demand for public transport as students returned to campuses.

Amman Vision Transport Company attributed the rise in ridership to the start of the university academic year and the resulting increase in demand for public transport services.

In a press release on Monday, the company hailed the BRT system for providing regular transportation services, easing traffic congestion, and facilitating access to universities across the capital.

It said the operations management team continues to monitor service performance and passenger demand across routes and stations to improve operational efficiency and passenger experience, particularly during morning and evening peak hours.

The passenger figures indicate growing reliance on public transport in Amman for daily commuting, supporting efforts to develop a sustainable transport system that meets the needs of residents and university students, said the company.

//Petra// AO