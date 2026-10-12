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Gold Prices Fall In Pakistan After Three-Day Rally

Gold Prices Fall In Pakistan After Three-Day Rally


Date: 2026-10-12 09:27:24

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Gold prices in Pakistan fell today after rising for three consecutive business days.

During the past three business days, the price of gold per tola had increased by a total of Rs7,600.

According to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs2,100 on the first day of the business week, bringing the new price to Rs439,936.

Also Read: Amir Muqam calls governor's rule in KP a 'Day of Deliverance'

Gold prices in the local bullion market are influenced by international gold rates as well as the exchange rate between the Pakistani rupee and the US dollar.

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Tribal News Network

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