Gold Prices Fall In Pakistan After Three-Day Rally
During the past three business days, the price of gold per tola had increased by a total of Rs7,600.
According to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs2,100 on the first day of the business week, bringing the new price to Rs439,936.
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Gold prices in the local bullion market are influenced by international gold rates as well as the exchange rate between the Pakistani rupee and the US dollar.
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