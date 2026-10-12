Zelensky: Ready To Work With Rada On Election Solutions If Fighting Stops For 60 Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made these remarks during an open discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Now, regarding the elections in Ukraine. Of course, from a security standpoint, this is absolutely impossible. We are under attack both day and night. We've had difficult nights and harsh winters before, when thousands of attacks took place, but they occurred mainly at night. Now, as part of its new strategy, Russia is planning attacks every hour. Therefore, under these circumstances, it is impossible to hold elections,” the President said.

At the same time, he noted that if there is a ceasefire and if the Americans reach such an agreement with the Russian side, he is“ready to work with our parliament and seek complex solutions.” According to him, this involves changes to legislation and the Constitution in order to hold elections as soon as possible.

In addition, the President emphasized that holding elections is complicated by the fact that over a million people eligible to vote are on the front lines.

“We have discussed this many times with our American partners. But if the U.S. president is so eager-after all, he did strike a deal with the Russians and lifted sanctions against them-then he can influence the Kremlin leader to secure a full ceasefire. And if we have at least 60 days of a full ceasefire, I will be ready to work on holding elections,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky previously commented on U.S. President Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine needs a new president, saying that Ukraine would hold elections if Russia agreed to a 60-day ceasefire.

Zelensky: Ukraine will respond if Russia rejects energy truce

U.S. President Donald Trump decided to strike a deal with Russia on diesel fuel after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to unilaterally halt strikes on Russian oil refineries

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Volodymyr Zelensky has the support of the people and that only the people have the right to decide this issue.

Trump also stated on the 11th that an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine would allegedly take effect on Sunday, calling on the parties not to violate it. Russia, for its part, has already violated it on multiple occasions.

Photo: Warsaw Security Forum