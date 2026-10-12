Russians Strike Pavlohrad: One Injured, Cars On Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked Pavlohrad. A man was injured. Medical personnel are providing him with all the necessary assistance," he wrote.

Cars in a parking lot caught fire as a result of the attack.

Russian UAV strike hits high-rise building in Kharkiv, injuring 11 people

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked Dnipro twice on the morning of October 12. A fire broke out at a shopping mall.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration