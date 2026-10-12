Russians Strike Sloviansk Three Times With Smerch MLRS, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"On Monday, October 12, at around 10:00, Russia launched three strikes with Smerch multiple rocket launchers against a residential area of Sloviansk. A 77-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized and is receiving all the necessary medical care," the city official wrote.

Russian attack sparks fire at shopping center in Dnipropetrovsk region

He noted that the shelling damaged or destroyed at least 44 private houses and vehicles.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army killed one civilian and injured 18 others in the Donetsk region on October 11.

Photo: Vadym Liakh/Facebook