Russian Drone Strikes Bus Station In Zaporizhzhia, Damaging Vehicles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Around noon, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) struck an anti-drone net on the premises of the bus station. The blast wave and shrapnel damaged five vehicles, including a minibus. No casualties have been reported so far," he wrote.

Another strike, carried out by an FPV drone, hit a power pole near a public transport stop. A car and the overhead contact wire used by trolleybuses were damaged. A 70-year-old woman was injured and is receiving medical assistance.

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Explosions were heard in various parts of the city. Monitoring channels reported an FPV drone attack.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 2, an enemy FPV drone attacked an employee of the regional electricity distribution company near Zaporizhzhia.

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