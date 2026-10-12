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Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar's Home Said To Have Been Raided

Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar's Home Said To Have Been Raided


Date: 2026-10-12 09:27:16

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A home of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar was raided earlier today by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Fox News reported on Monday.

The media outlet cited a source with knowledge of the matter, who shared that this enforcement action was part of an ongoing federal probe regarding the Somali-born congresswoman's immigration paperwork, filled out by her late father when she was a child.

Neither the US Department of Justice nor Omar issued any statements on the matter. Moreover, US President Donald Trump has frequently singled out the Minnesota lawmaker for sharp criticism and political attacks.

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