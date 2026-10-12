President Of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith Arrives In Azerbaijan On Official Visit
President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith arrived in Azerbaijan on October 12 for an official visit.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Laos at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.
President Thongloun Sisoulith was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, and other officials.
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