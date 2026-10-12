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Amiran Baduashvili

Amiran Baduashvili


Date: 2026-10-12 09:26:48

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz
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Amiran Baduashvili, MD, is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Colorado - Anschutz Medical Campus. He is a hospitalist and a clinician educator. He is the founder and program director of a one-year junior faculty training program titled Advanced Hospital Medicine Clinical Scholars. He also serves as an Associate Vice Chair of Education for the Department of Medicine. His interests include Bayesian reasoning and clinical decision-making, critical appraisal of medical literature, systematic reviews and evidence synthesis, bedside diagnostic application of point-of-care ultrasonography, and junior faculty development.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of Hospital Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

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