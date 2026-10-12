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Ornob Alam

Ornob Alam


Date: 2026-10-12 09:26:47

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Associate in Evolutionary Biology, New York University
Profile Articles

I study the demographic and adaptive histories of domesticated Asian rice, in Michael Purugganan's lab at NYU.

Experience
  • –present PhD student in Evolutionary Biology, New York University
Education
  • 2015 Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Master's of Science in Molecular Microbiology and Immunology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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