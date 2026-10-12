Ornob Alam
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Postdoctoral Associate in Evolutionary Biology, New York University
I study the demographic and adaptive histories of domesticated Asian rice, in Michael Purugganan's lab at NYU.Experience
- –present PhD student in Evolutionary Biology, New York University
- 2015 Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Master's of Science in Molecular Microbiology and Immunology
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