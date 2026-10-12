Saar Shahar

PhD Candidate in English, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences

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I am a PhD candidate in English at the University of Southern California. A journal article based on my dissertation's first chapter is forthcoming in The Eighteenth Century: Theory and Interpretation. And I am currently co-editing the first ever edition of the journals kept by Cook's below-deck crew, a project under consideration at Cambridge University Press. My research has been supported by a Russel Endowed Dissertation Completion Fellowship, and an Early Modern Studies Institute Summer Research Award, amongst other fellowships.

–present PhD Candidate in English, University of Southern California

2020 California State University, Los Angeles, MA in English

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