Assistant Professor of History, Texas Tech University

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Daniella McCahey's research attempts to connect the Antarctic continent, seas, and atmosphere to themes in modern world history. Her current book project examines the development of professional science programs in the Falkland Islands and Ross Dependencies in the 1950s and 1960s, a period characterized by the International Geophysical Year, the Cold War, and the decline of the British Empire. This book examines both how external British and New Zealand policy decisions impacted the way that science was conducted on site in the Antarctic, and the unique ways in which scientists relied on behavioral and technological adaptations to conduct research effectively in extreme environments. Dr. McCahey is also working on several smaller projects related to polar history including the ideation of Antarctica as a masculine space, the histories of volcanology and botany in Antarctica, and the history of whaling in the Southern Ocean.



2020–present Assistant Professor, Texas Tech University 2018–2020 Lecturer, University of Idaho

2018 University of California, Irvine, PhD

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