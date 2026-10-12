No Impending Fuel Shortage In Sri Lanka: Minister

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

COLOMBO, Oct 12 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka has ruled out an impending fuel shortage despite reduced deliveries by private distributors, the country's Energy Minister Anura Karunathilake said Sunday, reported Xinhua.

He noted that the government is moving to expand its network of state-operated filling stations to strengthen supply during disruptions, adding that the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation had increased its share of fuel supplied to the market from 55 per cent to 80 per cent to compensate for reduced deliveries by private companies facing financial difficulties.

The assurance followed reports of fuel queues and restricted sales at filling stations in several parts of the country.

Karunathilake said supply conditions were stabilising as several private distributors resumed operations and urged people to avoid unnecessary stockpiling.

The minister said the corporation would continue supplying fuel at affordable prices, while private operators remained free to determine their own prices.

He added that the government is also considering legal action against suppliers that continue restricting deliveries, although existing agreements limit its authority to direct private companies to supply specific quantities to individual stations.

--NNN-XINHUA