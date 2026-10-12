(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Sigma and Peak Design Serve Up Creative Tricks and Treats Every Saturday This October in Venice A Sigma BF camera panel (Oct. 17) and a Halloween photo walk through Venice (Oct. 24) round out the month-long series at Peak Design Los Angeles October 12, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Sigma Corporation of America Burbank, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2026) - Sigma, the family-owned maker of cameras and lenses, and gear brand Peak Design are hosting a series of free Saturday events at the Peak Design Los Angeles store, 1354 Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice, Calif., through Oct. 24. Each Saturday centers on a different aspect of camera craft featuring hands-on time with Sigma lenses and cameras, guest artists, food, and music. Two events remain. On Oct. 17, a panel and photo exhibition explore Sigma BF, the company's minimalist full-frame camera. On Oct. 24, the series closes with a Halloween photo walk through Venice and a first look at something new from Sigma. The series opened Oct. 3 with a portraiture workshop led by photographer Lindy Lin followed by a preview of the film Never After Dark by cinematographer Patrick Ouziel on Oct. 10. "Peak Design makes the gear photographers carry, and we make the glass they see through, so this partnership puts both halves of the kit in one room," said Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America. "We're both fiercely independent brands with a commitment to treating utility as the ultimate aesthetic, and we've both grown by working directly with creators at the grassroots level." Photographers, filmmakers, long-time Sigma users, and the simply curious are welcome. Sigma staff and guest creators will be on hand each Saturday to help visitors try lenses and find the right tools for their work. Calendar listings All events take place at Peak Design Los Angeles, 1354 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, CA 90291. Doors are open all afternoon; registration is required only for the featured program.

Date Event Open hours Featured program (registration required) Sat., Oct. 17 The Sigma BF Experience: Radical Simplicity in Practice 1-6 p.m. BF panel with Bernard Antolin, Neva Leoncini and Steve Nguyen, 4-6 p.m. Sat., Oct. 24 Closing Celebration: Halloween Photo Walk 1-7 p.m. Halloween photo walk through Venice, 4-6 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 17 - The Sigma BF Experience

A conversation on creativity and perspective with Bernard Antolin, CEO of Acquire magazine; opera singer and actress Neva Leoncini; and photographer Steve Nguyen, past president of Porsche Club LA. Includes an exhibition of photos the panelists shot on the Sigma BF and a limited-edition BF publication for guests. Light bites and refreshments. 1-6 p.m.; panel 4-6 p.m.

(Registration: )

Sat., Oct. 24 - Halloween Photo Walk and Closing Celebration

Costumes encouraged. Guests head out with their cameras on a Halloween-inspired photo walk through Venice, then return for an exclusive first look at something new from Sigma. A biscuit and matcha bar by Pa's Biscuitisserie, refreshments and a DJ set run all afternoon. 1-7 p.m.; photo walk 4-6 p.m.

(Registration: ).

The series opened with a hands-on portrait workshop on perspective, composition and the photographer-subject relationship, plus a coffee bar and DJ set. This was followed by a sneak peek of Never After Dark, a film by Cinematographer Patrick Ouziel who discussed the role of lens choice, composition, character and atmosphere in shaping a moving image.

Event details

What: Sigma and Peak Design October takeover - workshops, panels, a photo exhibition and a photo walk

When: Saturdays through Oct. 24, 2026 (Oct. 10, 17 and 24 remaining)

Where: Peak Design Los Angeles, 1354 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, CA 90291

Cost: Free

Registration: -required for each Saturday's featured program; walk-ins welcome otherwise

Media: Press are welcome to attend. For interviews, images or to RSVP, contact ....

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About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to advancing photographic technology. Unique in the industry, the family-owned company makes its award-winning still and cinema lenses, mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories at its own manufacturing facility in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, Sigma introduced its Global Vision lens lines - Art, Contemporary and Sports - made for Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma mounts. Each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan. The Sigma Cine lens lineup followed in 2016, built for 6K and 8K cinema production.

In 2018, Sigma co-founded the L-Mount Alliance with Leica and Panasonic. Its native L-Mount cameras include the full-frame fp (2019), fp L (2021) and BF (2025), alongside dozens of Global Vision lenses in L-Mount.

Learn more at sigmaphoto and on the Sigma America Blog, or follow Sigma America on social media: bit/m/Sigmaphoto.

About Peak Design

Since 2010, Peak Design has been building innovative carry solutions with a simple overarching design directive: make the best things. They conceived their first product on a motorcycle trip through Southeast Asia and have since expanded to include a cross-functional ecosystem of bags, camera gear, and mobile accessories. Peak has raised $36 Million across 12 Kickstarter campaigns to become one of the world's most successful crowdfunded companies. This allows them to stay investor-free and focus on designing great products, fostering happy employees, and taking care of their customers and the natural environment. Learn more at peakdesign .

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Source: Sigma Corporation of America