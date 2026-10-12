Cal Opens On-Campus Twitch Studio For Student-Athletes Through Streamu To Expand Athlete NIL Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The permanent production space is available to Golden Bear student-athletes across all sports for regular programming on StreamU's Twitch channel.

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StreamU, the college athletics livestreaming network from TheLinkU and Twitch, today announced the opening of its first on-campus content studio at Berkeley. Cal student-athletes will have a dedicated location to produce streams for the school's StreamU channel on Twitch, with a content calendar already in place for 10 hours of weekly programming.

Cal's content calendar includes workouts with athletes, teammate challenges, gaming sessions, cooking contests and campus tours, along with watch parties and game-day campus coverage.

“We are excited about this new venture with StreamU,” said Ron Rivera, Cal football general manager and athletic director.“Providing our student-athletes with the resources and infrastructure to tell their stories and enhance their NIL potential is a significant priority for our football program and athletic department. It will allow our student-athletes to build connections with fans, businesses and others who support them, and is another important step in our ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for our student-athletes to thrive both on and off the field.”

Built with technology partner UnlimitedIRL and designed around Cal's branding, the studio combines Canon and Sony cameras with professional lighting, audio and a Blackmagic Design video switcher to produce streams with multiple camera views. A PlayStation 5 gaming lounge provides a setting for gaming sessions with teammates, while a portable Sony FX3 camera and LiveU encoder let athletes take their streams around campus and beyond.

"Every athlete has a story worth streaming, and the barrier shouldn't be technical," said Taylor Webb, chief of operations at UnlimitedIRL. "We designed the Cal studio so student-athletes can share their story with fans and go live with a professional, multi-camera show. That's the model we're bringing to every StreamU campus."

TheLinkU supports the network by managing contracts, fund distribution and reporting.

“College athletes are content creators, and the schools that give them the right tools can open up an entirely new set of NIL opportunities,” said Landon Goesling, chief revenue officer of StreamU.“We're giving Cal the infrastructure to make athlete-driven content a regular part of its athletics program, while giving student-athletes more ways to build an audience and create value from it.”

Additional StreamU content studios are expected to open in the coming weeks, with planned locations at the University of Arkansas, Texas A&M University, Baylor University and the University of Houston. Follow StreamU on Instagram, X and TikTok. Employment opportunities with StreamU go to: .

About TheLinkU

Founded in 2022 by Austin Elrod, TheLinkU is a pioneering NIL platform dedicated to simplifying and enhancing opportunities for college athletes and institutions. With a focus on integrity and compliance, TheLinkU offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to empower athletes and support colleges in navigating the evolving NIL landscape. For more information, visit .

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