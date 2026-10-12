Global Animal Model Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 5.4 Billion As Biopharma R&D And Genetic Engineering Accelerate Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on rising preclinical and drug discovery demand, biopharma R&D investment, genetic engineering, and personalized medicine opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Animal Model Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal model market size was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 2.8 billion in 2026 to USD 5.4 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2026 to 2033. North America dominated the global market in 2025, accounting for 50.6% of total revenue.

Animal model market growth is being supported by rising demand for preclinical research, drug discovery, and translational biomedical studies. Increasing investment in biopharmaceutical R&D is also strengthening demand across pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, academic research institutes, and contract research organizations.

Advanced genetic engineering techniques are contributing to the development of specialized research models for cancer, immunological diseases, infectious diseases, and other therapeutic areas. The expanding role of animal models in personalized medicine development is expected to create additional opportunities across major global markets. Continued pharmaceutical innovation, growing research pipelines, and demand for reliable preclinical data are anticipated to remain important market drivers through 2033.

Animal Model Market Segmentation

The report evaluates revenue growth and market trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis is organized by animal type, application, end-use, and region, providing a detailed view of current market conditions and future commercial opportunities.

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Mice

Rat

Guinea Pigs

Rabbits

Hamsters Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Cancer

Immunological Disease

Infectious Disease Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institute Contract Research Organization

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021- 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

North America's leading revenue position reflects extensive biopharmaceutical research activity, established preclinical infrastructure, and sustained investment in drug development. Europe and Asia Pacific also represent significant areas of opportunity, supported by expanding biotechnology industries, academic research programs, and increasing demand for outsourced preclinical services. Emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are included to provide a broader assessment of regional development and future revenue potential.

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess the global animal model market across major animal types, applications, end-use categories, countries, and regions.

Competitive intelligence: Examine the market presence, strategic positioning, and market share of key industry participants.

Market forecasts: Review revenue estimates, historical market intelligence, and forward-looking projections for strategic planning.

Growth opportunity analysis: Identify evolving research requirements, investment opportunities, and trends influencing market expansion.

Actionable recommendations: Apply market insights to evaluate new revenue streams, commercial priorities, and long-term business strategies. Innovation tracking: Monitor product developments and advances that may affect competition and future demand.

The report supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research organizations, investors, and other market participants seeking data-driven insights into the global animal model market. It combines segment-level revenue forecasts, regional assessments, competitive analysis, growth trends, and innovation intelligence to inform market entry, investment, product development, and expansion decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Segment Definitions

1.1.1.1. Animal Type Segment

1.1.1.2. Application Segment

1.1.1.3. End Use Segment

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Objective

1.4.1. Objective 1

1.4.2. Objective 2

1.4.3. Objective 3

1.5. Research Methodology

1.6. Information Procurement

1.6.1. Purchased Database

1.6.2. The Internal Database

1.6.3. Secondary Sources

1.6.4. Primary Research

1.7. Information or Data Analysis

1.7.1. Data Analysis Models

1.8. Market Formulation & Validation

1.9. Model Details

1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.10. List of Secondary Sources

1.11. List of Abbreviations

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Case Study Insights

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Animal Type Business Analysis

4.1. Animal Model Market: Animal Type Movement Analysis

4.2. Mice

4.2.1. Mice Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.3. Rat

4.3.1. Rat Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4. Guinea Pig

4.4.1. Guinea Pig Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.5. Rabbits

4.5.1. Rabbits Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.6. Hamsters

4.6.1. Hamsters Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis

5.1. Animal Model Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2. Cancer

5.2.1. Cancer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.3. Immunological Disease

5.3.1. Immunological Disease Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.4. Infectious Disease

5.4.1. Infectious Disease Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 6. End Use Business Analysis

6.1. Animal Model Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.2.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.3. Academic Research Institute

6.3.1. Academic Research Institute Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.4. Contract Research Organization

6.4.1. Contract Research Organization Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

7.1. Animal Model Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Country Analysis: Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, and Regulatory Framework

7.3. North America

7.3.1. North America Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.3.2. U.S.

7.3.2.1. U.S. Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.3.3. Canada

7.3.3.1. Canada Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.3.4. Mexico

7.3.4.1. Mexico Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Europe Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.2. UK

7.4.2.1. UK Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.3. Germany

7.4.3.1. Germany Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.4. France

7.4.4.1. France Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.5. Italy

7.4.5.1. Italy Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.6. Spain

7.4.6.1. Spain Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.7. Denmark

7.4.7.1. Denmark Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.8. Sweden

7.4.8.1. Sweden Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.9. Norway

7.4.9.1. Norway Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. Asia Pacific Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.2.1. Japan Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.3. China

7.5.3.1. China Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.4. India

7.5.4.1. India Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.5. Australia

7.5.5.1. Australia Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.6. Thailand

7.5.6.1. Thailand Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.7. South Korea

7.5.7.1. South Korea Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6. Latin America

7.6.1. Latin America Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6.2. Brazil

7.6.2.1. Brazil Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6.3. Argentina

7.6.3.1. Argentina Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.7. MEA

7.7.1. MEA Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.7.2. South Africa

7.7.2.1. South Africa Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.7.3. Saudi Arabia

7.7.3.1. Saudi Arabia Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.7.4. UAE

7.7.4.1. UAE Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.7.5. Kuwait

7.7.5.1. Kuwait Animal Model Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2025

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing

8.4.1. Profile Coverage: Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

8.4.2. Charles River Laboratories

8.4.3. The Jackson Laboratory

8.4.4. genOway

8.4.5. Taconic Biosciences, Inc

8.4.6. Janvier Labs

8.4.7. BioModels, LLC.

8.4.8. Crown Bioscience

8.4.9. Inotiv

8.4.10. BIOCYTOGEN

8.4.11. Hooke Laboratories

List of Tables [96]

List of Figures [60]

Companies Featured



Charles River Laboratories

The Jackson Laboratory

genOway

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Janvier Labs

BioModels, LLC.

Crown Bioscience

Inotiv

BIOCYTOGEN Hooke Laboratories

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