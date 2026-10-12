Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Liquid Biopsy And Precision Medicine Drive 15.0% CAGR To USD 131.6 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on cell-free RNA adoption in liquid biopsy, precision medicine and diagnostics, using segment insights to uncover revenue streams and guide investment.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell-free RNA analysis market was valued at USD 43.3 million in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 49.5 million in 2026 to USD 131.6 million by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2026 to 2033, supported by growing demand for advanced molecular diagnostics, biomarker discovery, precision medicine, disease monitoring, and liquid biopsy applications.

Advancements in sequencing platforms and RNA analysis technologies are strengthening the clinical and research potential of cell-free RNA analysis. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, healthcare providers, diagnostic laboratories, and academic institutions are increasingly evaluating cfRNA-based approaches for earlier disease detection, treatment selection, therapeutic development, and longitudinal patient monitoring.

North America held the largest revenue share of 39.2% in 2025. The region's leadership is supported by established molecular diagnostic infrastructure, substantial biomedical research investment, strong adoption of next-generation sequencing, and the presence of prominent biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations. Market opportunities are also developing across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa as genomic research capabilities expand and healthcare systems increase their focus on personalized diagnostics.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue trends from 2021 to 2033. It evaluates the cell-free RNA analysis market by product & service, technology, application, end-use, and region, providing a structured view of current demand and future growth opportunities.

Product & Service Outlook



Reagents & Kits

Instruments & Systems

Consumables Analysis & Testing Services

Reagents, kits, instruments, consumables, and specialized testing services support workflows across clinical diagnostics, translational research, and drug development. The report assesses revenue potential and adoption patterns for each category.

Technology Outlook



RNA Sequencing (RNA-seq/NGS)

Digital PCR (dPCR)

RT-qPCR / qPCR

Microarray Analysis Other Technologies

Technology analysis examines the role of RNA sequencing, digital PCR, RT-qPCR, microarrays, and emerging platforms in improving analytical sensitivity, throughput, reproducibility, and biomarker identification.

Application Outlook



Oncology

Prenatal Screening & Maternal Health

Transplant Monitoring

Infectious Disease

Neurological Disorders

Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders

Research & Drug Development Other Applications

Oncology remains a significant area of interest due to the potential use of cell-free RNA biomarkers in cancer detection, treatment response assessment, and disease surveillance. Additional opportunities are emerging in prenatal screening, transplant monitoring, infectious disease testing, neurological research, cardiovascular care, metabolic disorders, and pharmaceutical development.

End-use Outlook



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories Academic & Research Institutes

The end-use assessment identifies purchasing priorities, testing requirements, research activity, and commercialization opportunities among major customer groups.

Regional Coverage



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market estimates, revenue forecasts, growth trends, regional comparisons, and segment-level analysis to support informed decision-making. It also examines the competitive landscape, market positioning of key participants, product innovation, and strategies influencing industry development.

Businesses can use the findings to identify high-growth applications, evaluate geographic expansion opportunities, assess evolving technology demand, and uncover potential revenue streams. The analysis is designed to support product planning, investment evaluation, competitive strategy, partnership development, and long-term market entry decisions within the global cell-free RNA analysis market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Segment Definitions

1.1.1.1. Product & Service Segment

1.1.1.2. Technology Segment

1.1.1.3. Application Segment

1.1.1.4. End User Segment

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Objectives

1.5. Research Methodology

1.6. Information Procurement

1.6.1. Purchased Database

1.6.2. The internal database

1.6.3. Secondary Sources

1.6.4. Primary Research

1.7. Information or Data Analysis:

1.7.1. Data Analysis Models

1.8. Market Formulation & Validation

1.9. Model Details

1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.9.2. List of Secondary Sources

1.9.3. List of Abbreviations

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing adoption of liquid biopsy for minimally invasive disease detection and monitoring

3.2.1.2. Rising cancer burden and demand for early cancer detection

3.2.1.3. Advancements in NGS, PCR, and multi-omics technologies

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Limited clinical validation of cfRNA biomarkers

3.2.2.2. High variability and instability of cfRNA in biological samples

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1. Supplier power

3.3.1.2. Buyer power

3.3.1.3. Substitution threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Technological landscape

3.3.2.3. Social landscape

3.3.2.4. Economic landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Product & Service Business Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market: Product & Service Movement Analysis

4.3. Reagents & Kits

4.3.1. Reagents & Kits Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Instruments & Systems

4.4.1. Instruments & Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Consumables

4.5.1. Consumables Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Analysis & Testing Services

4.6.1. Analysis & Testing Services Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Technology Business Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market: Technology Movement Analysis

5.3. RNA Sequencing (RNA-seq/NGS)

5.3.1. RNA Sequencing (RNA-seq/NGS) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Digital PCR (dPCR)

5.4.1. Digital PCR (dPCR) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. RT-qPCR / qPCR

5.5.1. RT-qPCR / qPCR Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Microarray Analysis

5.6.1. Microarray Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Other Technologies

5.7.1. Other Technologies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Application Business Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.3. Oncology

6.3.1. Oncology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Prenatal Screening & Maternal Health

6.4.1. Prenatal Screening & Maternal Health Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Transplant Monitoring

6.5.1. Transplant Monitoring Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Infectious Disease

6.6.1. Infectious Disease Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Neurological Disorders

6.7.1. Neurological Disorders Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.8. Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders

6.8.1. Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.9. Research & Drug Development

6.9.1. Research & Drug Development Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.10. Other Applications

6.10.1. Other Applications Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. End Use Business Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market: End Use Movement Analysis

7.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.3.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Hospitals & Clinics

7.4.1. Hospitals & Clinics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.5.1. Diagnostic Laboratories Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Academic & Research Institutes

7.6.1. Academic & Research Institutes Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Regional Business Analysis

8.1. Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033

8.2. Regional Market Analysis Framework

8.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.2.2. Competitive Scenario

8.2.3. Regulatory Framework

8.3. North America

8.3.1. North America Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.2. U.S. Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.3. Canada Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.4. Mexico Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.2. UK Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.3. Germany Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.4. France Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.5. Italy Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.6. Spain Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.7. Denmark Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.8. Sweden Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.9. Norway Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. Asia Pacific Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.2. Japan Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.3. China Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.4. India Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.5. Australia Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.6. Thailand Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.7. South Korea Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Latin America

8.6.1. Latin America Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.2. Brazil Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.3. Argentina Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7. MEA

8.7.1. MEA Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.2. South Africa Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.3. Saudi Arabia Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.4. UAE Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.5. Kuwait Cell-Free RNA Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Share/ Position Analysis, 2025

9.3. Strategy Mapping

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Company Profile Framework

9.4.1.1. Overview

9.4.1.2. Financial Performance

9.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.2. QIAGEN

9.4.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.4.4. Norgen Biotek Corp.

9.4.5. Zymo Research Corporation

9.4.6. New England Biolabs

9.4.7. Illumina, Inc.

9.4.8. Revvity

9.4.9. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

9.4.10. PlexBio Co., Ltd.

9.4.11. Geneaid Biotech Ltd.

9.4.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

9.4.13. nRichDX

List of Tables [124]

List of Figures [72]

Companies Featured



QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Zymo Research Corporation

New England Biolabs

Illumina, Inc.

Revvity

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

PlexBio Co., Ltd.

Geneaid Biotech Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. nRichDX

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