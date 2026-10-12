Canada Metal Fabrication Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Automation, EV Batteries, And Infrastructure Propel Market To USD 1.47 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tax credits, immediate equipment expensing and automation shorten payback, while domestic sourcing rules and clean-tech clusters strengthen order pipelines.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Metal Fabrication Equipment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada metal fabrication market is projected to grow from USD 1.09 billion in 2025 to USD 1.15 billion in 2026, reaching USD 1.47 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.06% from 2026 to 2031, supported by clean-economy tax incentives, major infrastructure programs, domestic sourcing requirements, and increased adoption of automated fabrication equipment.

Clean-Economy Incentives Strengthen EV and Battery Component Fabrication

Federal incentives are redirecting Canadian cutting, forming, and welding capacity toward electric-vehicle batteries, clean hydrogen systems, and related components. A 30% Investment Tax Credit for clean-tech manufacturing, combined with a 15-40% credit for clean hydrogen, is improving the economics of investments in battery enclosures, electrolyzer frames, and precision-fabricated assemblies.

Large-scale developments, including Volkswagen's USD 5.25 billion St. Thomas battery plant and the USD 3.75 billion Stellantis-LG facility in Windsor, are generating demand for locally fabricated precision housings that comply with IATF 16949 standards. Immediate expensing for machinery introduced in Budget 2025 also allows manufacturers to write off laser cutters and robotic cells in the first year, strengthening cash flow and reducing equipment payback periods.

Fabricators operating near clean-tech manufacturing clusters are reporting order visibility extending to 2028. This shift is creating stronger opportunities for suppliers aligned with electric-vehicle, battery, and hydrogen value chains, while some conventional oil-and-gas fabricators continue to face delayed projects.

Infrastructure Funding Creates Multi-Year Demand

Public infrastructure investment is supporting sustained demand for structural steel, modular building frames, railings, and other fabricated metal products. Key allocations include USD 24.75 billion for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, USD 38.25 billion for Build Communities Strong, and USD 4.50 billion for the Housing Infrastructure Fund.

The Policy on Prioritizing Canadian Materials requires projects valued above USD 18.8 million to source domestic steel and aluminum. This measure is encouraging Canadian metal fabricators to adopt traceability software, strengthen quality controls, and implement ISO 9001 systems. Larger businesses are also acquiring specialized fabricators to expand capacity while managing compliance costs.

At the material supply level, ArcelorMittal Dofasco plans USD 1.32 billion in DRI-EAF upgrades, which are expected to supply low-carbon flat-rolled steel for infrastructure projects by 2028. Together, public funding and domestic procurement policies are providing a stable revenue base while encouraging modernization and consolidation across the Canada metal fabrication market.

Skilled-Labor Shortage Increases Pressure to Automate

Labor availability remains a significant market constraint. Statistics Canada reported that the trades workforce declined by 5.7% between 2016 and 2021, despite rising employment requirements in structural-metal fabrication. Vacancy-to-hire ratios for welders tightened to 1.5 in 2025, prompting employers to offer wage premiums of 15-25% or recruit experienced workers from competitors.

Federal programs have allocated USD 56 million for Red Seal training, but this represents only part of the support required. Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters estimates that 1.4 million workers will be needed by 2033. As a result, manufacturers are accelerating investments in robotic welding and automated production systems. However, limited access to programmers and equipment integration specialists can lead to under-utilized assets and slower ROI.

Automatic Equipment Leads Market Growth

Automatic equipment accounted for 49.20% of the Canada metal fabrication market in 2025. Manufacturers of all sizes are deploying robotic welding cells, fiber-laser cutting systems, and other automated machinery to operate for longer hours without proportionally increasing headcount.

Government support is helping smaller companies modernize. ACOA's USD 0.56 million grant enabled Atelier Gerard Beaulieu to triple its laser-cutting capacity and create 60 jobs. Immediate expensing under Budget 2025 provides an additional incentive by allowing qualifying equipment purchases to be deducted in the first year rather than over five years.

Shops that cannot recruit specialized programmers are increasingly purchasing turnkey robotic cells pre-tuned for standard part libraries. Equipment availability is also expected to improve as TRUMPF's Connecticut smart factory begins assembling press brakes for the North American market in mid-2026. These factors are expected to support a 6.10% CAGR for automatic equipment through 2031, the fastest rate among automation categories.

Additional Canada Metal Fabrication Market Drivers and Restraints



Modular Fabrication for SMR & Green-Hydrogen Projects

Mandatory Buy Clean Procurement Raising Demand for High-Efficiency Equipment Escalating Electricity Tariffs & Carbon Levies Increasing Operating Costs

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expanded federal-provincial Infrastructure Canada 2030 pipeline funding

4.2.2 Clean-Economy tax credits (IRA-aligned) boosting domestic EV & battery component fabrication

4.2.3 Mandatory "Buy Clean" procurement raising demand for high-efficiency metal-fab equipment

4.2.4 AI-driven digital-twin & predictive-analytics integration

4.2.5 Modular fabrication for small modular reactors & green-hydrogen projects

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Acute skilled-labour deficit despite higher immigration targets

4.3.2 Escalating electricity tariffs & carbon levies increasing operating costs

4.3.3 Higher cost of capital amid sustained 2025-26 interest rates curbing SME capex

4.3.4 Cybersecurity & data-sovereignty compliance burden for connected CNC systems

4.4 Value/Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, In USD Billion)

5.1 By Automation Level

5.1.1 Automatic

5.1.2 Semi-Automated Equipment

5.1.3 Manual Equipment

5.2 By Equipment Type

5.2.1 Cutting (Laser, Plasma, Waterjet, Oxy-fuel, etc.)

5.2.2 Machining (Lathes, Milling, Drilling, etc.)

5.2.3 Forming (Press Brakes, Bending Machines, etc.)

5.2.4 Welding (Arc Welding, Laser Welding, etc.)

5.2.5 Other Equipment Types (Finishing, Handling, Tooling, etc.)

5.3 By End-User Industry

5.3.1 Automotive & Transportation

5.3.2 Construction & Infrastructure

5.3.3 Oil & Gas / Energy

5.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

5.3.5 Heavy Machinery & Industrial Equipment

5.3.6 Others (Electronics, General Manufacturing, Marine, Railways, etc.)

5.4 By Province

5.4.1 Ontario

5.4.2 Quebec

5.4.3 Alberta

5.4.4 British Columbia

5.4.5 Others

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 TRUMPF Canada Inc.

6.4.2 AMADA Canada Ltd.

6.4.3 DMG MORI Canada

6.4.4 Lincoln Electric Canada

6.4.5 Atlas Copco Manufacturing Canada

6.4.6 Sandvik Mining & Rock Solutions Canada

6.4.7 Standard Iron & Wire Works

6.4.8 Matcor Matsu Group

6.4.9 BTD Manufacturing

6.4.10 Colfax (ESAB Cutting & Welding)

6.4.11 Komaspec

6.4.12 Bystronic Canada

6.4.13 Peddinghaus Canada

6.4.14 Haas Automation Canada

6.4.15 Hypertherm Canada

6.4.16 Lincoln Electric Automation Canada

6.4.17 OTC Daihen Canada

6.4.18 FANUC Canada

6.4.19 Prima Power Canada

6.4.20 Mitsubishi Laser Canada

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900