Pethonesty Picks Hirequotient's Easysource For Its Talent Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetHonesty, one of North America's fastest-growing, premium pet health and wellness supplement brands, has selected EasySource by HireQuotient as its core talent acquisition platform to scale and modernize its recruiting operations.

Backed by Vestar Capital Partners and ranked among the top consumer brands on the Inc. 5000, PetHonesty has experienced rapid growth across direct-to-consumer and premier retail channels nationwide. To sustain that momentum without bottlenecking its team, PetHonesty turned to EasySource - HireQuotient's flagship AI-native sourcing and recruitment platform. HireQuotient had recently announced its strategic partnership with Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) and based on traction, it was listed as a featured software amongst 8 on Paylocity marketplace.

EasySource serves as an intelligent operating system for organizations navigating high-volume hiring and aggressive headcount targets. By replacing passive "post-and-wait" job board tactics with proactive candidate discovery, multi-channel outreach, and automated scheduling, the platform enables recruiting teams to build predictable, high-quality talent pipelines while slashing manual effort.

Across North America, EasySource has delivered measurable, bottom-line ROI for fast-scaling employers:



Building Services & Facilities: Alliance Building Services slashed manual recruiting effort by up to 70%.

Insurance & Corporate Operations: W3 Insurance achieved an 80% reduction in manual sourcing workflows.

Healthcare Providers: Stern at Home Therapy unlocked $60,000 in immediate cost savings by removing candidate acquisition friction. Retail & High-Velocity Environments: Streamlined talent pipelines designed to absorb rapid hiring cycles and seasonal turnover, saving 50% time spent in manual recruiting efforts, as reported by EnsembleIQ.



"As a Chief People & Culture Officer, I am always looking for ways to make our hiring process more efficient, consistent, and scalable," said Gretchen, Chief People & Culture Officer at PetHonesty. "HireQuotient has helped our team streamline sourcing, candidate communication, scheduling, and other administrative aspects of the recruiting process, allowing recruiters to spend more time engaging with candidates and hiring managers. The platform has improved workflow efficiency and visibility across our talent acquisition efforts while supporting a structured and organized hiring process. For organizations looking to modernize recruiting operations, HireQuotient has been a valuable addition to our toolkit."

By automating administrative tasks and centralizing outreach, EasySource frees recruiters from manual coordination, allowing them to focus on candidate engagement and strategic hiring partner relationships.

Contact

Communications Manager

Kunal Agrawal

HireQuotient

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

"Partnering with a fast-scaling, mission-driven brand like PetHonesty has been an incredible experience,"