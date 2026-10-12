China Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 EV, AI, And Solid-State Investments Drive USD 14.84 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bundle AI-driven vision software with turnkey equipment to improve yields, reduce downtime, secure recurring service contracts, and strengthen customer retention.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Battery Manufacturing Equipment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China battery manufacturing equipment market is expected to increase from USD 9.82 billion in 2025 to USD 10.52 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach USD 14.84 billion by 2031, registering a 7.13% CAGR from 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by electric vehicle production, gigafactory expansion, manufacturing automation, artificial intelligence integration, and investment in next-generation battery technologies.

EV Production Accelerates Gigafactory Investment

China produced 9.5 million electric vehicles in 2024, prompting major battery manufacturers to expand production capacity. CATL plans to add 200 GWh of annual capacity by 2026, while BYD is targeting 150 GWh over the same period. Each gigafactory expansion can require USD 3-4 billion in new machinery, creating opportunities for equipment suppliers capable of delivering turnkey production lines within 12-18 months.

Established battery manufacturing clusters in Jiangsu, Guangdong, and Sichuan provide integrated supply chains and support just-in-time equipment installation. Provincial incentives that offset up to 30% of qualifying equipment costs are also accelerating investment. These factors provide near-term order visibility even as battery production capacity utilization across China remains below 50%.

AI-Driven Manufacturing Improves Battery Yields

Battery equipment suppliers are increasingly combining machine-vision analytics, automated inspection, and AI-supervised production systems with manufacturing hardware. These capabilities can raise equipment selling prices by 15-20% while supporting multi-year service agreements.

Wuxi Lead has reported first-pass yields of 96-97% on AI-supervised lines, compared with 92-93% for conventional systems. For a 10 GWh plant, this improvement can generate annual savings of USD 8-10 million. Real-time defect detection also reduces downtime, improves quality control, and provides production data that can inform battery chemistry and process adjustments.

Overcapacity Creates Pricing Pressure

China's battery equipment sector continues to face challenges following the 2023-24 capital expenditure surge. Nationwide utilization fell to 47% in 2023 after two years of rapid installations. The resulting equipment oversupply has increased discounting and placed pressure on supplier working capital.

Commodity mixers, slitters, and coaters face the greatest exposure to excess capacity. MIIT guidelines now discourage new manufacturing projects unless they support quality improvements or advanced technology. Uneven provincial enforcement may prolong overcapacity because regional authorities continue to prioritize employment and local investment.

Additional factors influencing market development include:



Rising demand for sodium-ion pilot equipment

Solid-state pilot-line investment Price competition among Chinese battery equipment manufacturers

Solid-State and Sodium-Ion Equipment Gain Momentum

Lithium-ion technology accounted for 84.62% of the China battery manufacturing equipment market in 2025, supported by established demand from electric vehicles and consumer electronics. Solid-state equipment revenue is projected to grow at a 30.24% CAGR as China directs CNY 6 billion toward pilot projects that could achieve 3-5 GWh of capacity by 2026.

Partnerships among Wuxi Lead, Putailai, and Tier-1 battery cell manufacturers are advancing solid-state production capabilities. Specialized processes such as solvent-free coating, vacuum deposition, and high-pressure calendaring are expected to create opportunities for suppliers with proven technical expertise. Sodium-ion manufacturing is also expanding because retrofit-compatible equipment can reduce investment requirements, while flow battery machinery is gaining traction in grid-scale energy storage applications. Lead-acid and nickel-based systems continue to serve specialized industrial and aerospace applications.

Automation and Recycling Equipment Support Future Growth

Coating and drying systems generated 20.12% of market revenue in 2025 due to their high capital intensity and precision requirements. Assembly and handling robots are projected to record a 16.15% CAGR as battery producers automate stacking, material handling, and packaging operations to manage wage inflation and accommodate multiple cell formats.

Demand for laser notching and high-precision cutting systems is rising as large-format battery cells require tighter dimensional control. Formation and testing lines are incorporating AI diagnostics to identify early-life defects and reduce warranty costs for electric vehicle manufacturers. Recycling and black-mass processing equipment is another emerging growth area, supported by China's 95% material-recovery mandate scheduled to take effect in 2028.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid EV?led gigafactory expansion

4.2.2 Government "Made-in-China 2025" automation subsidies

4.2.3 Vertical integration by Tier-1 cell makers

4.2.4 Solid-state pilot-line investments

4.2.5 AI-driven yield-improvement software bundling

4.2.6 Surging demand for sodium-ion pilot equipment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Equipment over-capacity after 2023-24 capex spree

4.3.2 Intensifying price-cut wars among Chinese OEMs

4.3.3 Scarcity of senior automation engineers

4.3.4 Export-control risks on US/?EU process IP

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 PESTLE Analysis

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Battery Chemistry

5.1.1 Lithium-ion

5.1.2 Solid-state

5.1.3 Sodium-ion

5.1.4 Lead-acid

5.1.5 Nickel-based

5.1.6 Flow Batteries (Zn-Br, Vanadium etc.)

5.2 By Machine Type

5.2.1 Coating and Drying Systems

5.2.2 Calendaring Presses

5.2.3 Mixing and Homogenizers

5.2.4 Slitting Machines

5.2.5 Laser Notching and Cutting

5.2.6 Electrode Stacking

5.2.7 Vacuum Drying and Degassing

5.2.8 Electro-lyte Filling

5.2.9 Assembly and Handling Robots

5.2.10 Formation and Testing Lines

5.2.11 Packaging and Sealing

5.2.12 Recycling and Black-mass Processing Equipment

5.3 By Automation Level

5.3.1 Manual/Lab-scale

5.3.2 Semi-automatic

5.3.3 Fully-automatic

5.3.4 AI-supervised "lights-out" lines

5.4 By End-User

5.4.1 Automotive OEMs and Tier-1s

5.4.2 Energy Storage System Integrators

5.4.3 Consumer Electronics

5.4.4 Industrial and Power Tools

5.4.5 Aerospace and Defense

5.4.6 Other End Users

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves (M&A, Partnerships, PPAs)

6.3 Market Share Analysis (Market Rank/Share for key companies)

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

6.4.2 Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.3 HangKe Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.4 Durr AG

6.4.5 Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipments Ltd.

6.4.6 Xiamen TOB New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 Xiamen ACEY New Energy Technology

6.4.8 Schuler AG

6.4.9 Hitachi Ltd.

6.4.10 Andritz AG

6.4.11 Shenzhen Colibri Technologies

6.4.12 Putailai (PTL) Intelligent Equipment

6.4.13 Manz AG

6.4.14 NAURA Technology Group

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900