Japan NOR Flash - Market Share, Trends, Growth Forecasts, And Competitive Analysis, 2026-2031 ADAS, Evs, Edge AI, And 5G Demand Unlock High-Density Memory Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize ROI by prioritizing serial, Octal/xSPI and high-density NOR for automotive and industrial uses, while outsourcing advanced-node production to curb capital costs.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan NOR Flash - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan NOR Flash market size is projected to increase from USD 91.03 million in 2026 to USD 127.07 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 2.90% during 2026-2031. Market growth is being supported by expanding automotive electronics, industrial automation, communication infrastructure and advanced display technologies. Rising firmware requirements across connected devices are also increasing demand for higher-density, high-reliability NOR Flash memory.

Automotive Electronics Drive NOR Flash Demand

Automotive applications represent a significant growth opportunity for the Japan NOR Flash market. Japanese vehicle manufacturers are consolidating control functions into zonal architectures that require high-density memory for sub-second boot performance and firmware-over-the-air updates. Growing electric-vehicle production and stricter advanced driver-assistance system requirements are expanding firmware image sizes, increasing the amount of NOR Flash installed in each vehicle even as the number of electronic control units declines.

Automotive-qualified products such as Infineon's ASIL-D-certified SEMPER family, GigaDevice's GD25/55 line and Macronix's Octal device with speeds of up to 400 MB/s provide tier-1 suppliers with certified options for safety-critical vehicle systems. Subaru's 2026 platform using Infineon AURIX microcontrollers further demonstrates the close relationship between domestic automotive production and NOR Flash demand.

Industrial Automation Supports High-Reliability Memory Adoption

Japan's Society 5.0 strategy is accelerating cyber-physical integration across factories and industrial facilities. METI has allocated JPY 29.5 billion, equivalent to approximately USD 0.19 billion, for edge-AI semiconductors designed to start quickly and operate under demanding factory conditions. Controllers connected through private 5G networks require deterministic start-up performance, broad temperature tolerance and robust data integrity.

NOR Flash is well positioned for these requirements because it supports direct code execution and reduces system start-up latency. Suppliers are responding by qualifying products with wider operating temperature ranges and enhanced error-correction capabilities. These developments align with Japan's advanced manufacturing priorities and strengthen demand from factory automation, robotics and industrial control applications.

Advanced Process Migration Presents Cost Challenges

The transition to 28 nm and below process nodes can reduce cost per bit, but it requires substantial investment in manufacturing tools and process qualification. Although SST and UMC have demonstrated the technical feasibility of 28 nm SuperFlash, many domestic production lines continue to operate at 40-55 nm. Higher fabrication costs in Japan compared with Taiwan and China may require suppliers to accept lower margins or outsource production. This constraint could slow access to cost-efficient capacity despite continued market expansion.

Additional factors shaping the Japan NOR Flash market include the transition from LCD to OLED and MicroLED panels, the expansion of 5G base stations and O-RAN hardware, and the growing use of SLC NAND in selected applications.

Serial NOR Flash Maintains Market Leadership

Serial devices accounted for 77.81% of Japan's NOR Flash market in 2025. Their low pin count, compact footprint and cost efficiency make them suitable for space-constrained automotive electronic control units, Internet of Things boards and consumer devices. Continued density scaling and the adoption of Octal/xSPI modes are enabling serial NOR Flash to deliver throughput comparable to parallel alternatives without materially increasing system complexity. Serial devices are expected to retain their leading position through 2031.

Parallel NOR remains important in legacy industrial controllers and aerospace systems built around 16- or 32-bit buses. Migrating these systems can require extensive printed circuit board redesign and recertification, encouraging operators to retain established platforms. As a result, parallel NOR is projected to grow at 3.26%, supported by specialized applications that prioritize long product lifecycles and compatibility.

Octal/xSPI and Higher Memory Densities Record Strong Growth

Quad SPI generated 49.12% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting its balance of speed, cost and broad application support. Octal/xSPI is forecast to be the fastest-growing interface segment, with a CAGR of 4.62%. Bandwidth exceeding 400 MB/s enables multi-core advanced driver-assistance system processors to meet sub-second ignition-readiness requirements for upcoming vehicle programs.

Single and Dual SPI continue to address price-sensitive wearables, smart-home sensors and devices with modest data-transfer requirements. Their low power consumption and economical implementation support continued adoption where controlling the bill of materials is more important than maximizing throughput.

Devices with 64 Mb of memory and below represented 26.14% of sales in 2025, supported by body electronics and traditional factory equipment. However, advanced driver-assistance system controllers, OLED timing-controllers and Open RAN radios increasingly require dual firmware images for failsafe updates. This trend is accelerating demand for densities above 256 Mb, which are projected to expand at 5.93%.

Lower-capacity products remain relevant for ultra-low-cost tags and basic sensors, although edge-AI adoption is expected to encourage migration from 2 Mb to 4 Mb devices. The need to store inference libraries and support AI-driven functions will continue to increase memory requirements across automotive, industrial, communications and consumer electronics applications in Japan.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Proliferation of Embedded NOR Flash in Automotive ECUs Driven by Japan's ADAS and EV Growth

4.2.2 Demand for High-Reliability Memory in Industrial Automation Amid Society 5.0 Initiatives

4.2.3 Transition from LCD to OLED and MicroLED Panels Requiring Higher-Density NOR for Timing Controllers

4.2.4 Expansion of 5G Base Stations and O-RAN Hardware Requiring Fast Boot-Code Storage

4.2.5 Localization of Semiconductor Supply Chain Under METI Resilience Programs

4.2.6 Emergence of AI Edge Devices Demanding Instant-On Code Storage in Harsh Environments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Capital-Intensive Migration to 28 nm and Below Nodes in Japan's High-Cost Fab Environment

4.3.2 Growing Adoption of SLC NAND as a Lower-Cost Substitute in Consumer Electronics

4.3.3 Limited Domestic Lithography Capacity Constraining High-Volume NOR Production

4.3.4 Yen Volatility Inflating Imported Photoresist and Equipment Costs

4.4 Industry Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Pricing Analysis

4.9 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.10 Investment Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE, VOLUME)

5.1 By NOR Flash Type (Value)

5.1.1 Serial NOR Flash

5.1.2 Parallel NOR Flash

5.2 By Interface (Value)

5.2.1 SPI Single / Dual

5.2.2 Quad SPI

5.2.3 Octal and xSPI

5.3 By Density (Value)

5.3.1 2 Megabit and Less

5.3.2 4 Megabit and Less (Greater than 2 Mb)

5.3.3 8 Megabit and Less (Greater than 4 Mb)

5.3.4 16 Megabit and Less (Greater than 8 Mb)

5.3.5 32 Megabit and Less (Greater than 16 Mb)

5.3.6 64 Megabit and Less (Greater than 32 Mb)

5.3.7 128 Megabit and Less (Greater than 64 Mb)

5.3.8 256 Megabit and Less (Greater than 128 Mb)

5.3.9 Greater than 256 Megabit

5.4 By Voltage (Value)

5.4.1 3 V Class

5.4.2 1.8 V Class

5.4.3 Wide-Voltage (1.65 V - 3.6 V)

5.4.4 Sub-1.8 V Class (1.2 V and Similar)

5.5 By End-User Application (Value, Volume)

5.5.1 Consumer Electronics

5.5.2 Communication Infrastructure

5.5.3 Automotive

5.5.4 Industrial

5.5.5 Other Applications

5.6 By Process Technology Node (Value)

5.6.1 90 nm and Older

5.6.2 65 nm

5.6.3 55 nm

5.6.4 45 nm

5.6.5 28 nm and Below

5.7 By Packaging Type (Value)

5.7.1 WLCSP / CSP

5.7.2 QFN / SOIC

5.7.3 BGA / FBGA

5.7.4 Other Packaging Types

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.5 Company Profiles

6.5.1 Infineon Technologies AG

6.5.2 Winbond Electronics Corporation

6.5.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.5.4 Macronix International Co., Ltd.

6.5.5 Micron Technology Inc.

6.5.6 GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.

6.5.7 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

6.5.8 Microchip Technology Inc.

6.5.9 Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc.

6.5.10 Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd

6.5.11 Puya Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

6.5.12 Fudan Microelectronics Group

6.5.13 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

6.5.14 Rohm Co., Ltd.

6.5.15 Dialog Semiconductor Plc

6.5.16 Etron Technology Inc.

6.5.17 Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

6.5.18 SkyHigh Memory Limited

6.5.19 Longsys Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.5.20 Spansion LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900