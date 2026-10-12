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Martela Oyj - Managers' Transactions Martela


Date: 2026-10-12 09:17:05

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Martela Oyj - Managers' Transactions, 12.10.2026 at 16:15
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Eero Martela
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Martela Oyj
LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-10-12
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900385
Nature of transaction: EXCHANGE (CONVERSION INTO ANOTHER FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT)
Description of the transaction type: Martela Oyj:n ylimääräisen yhtiökokouksen 29.9.2026 päättämä osakesarjojen yhdistäminen.
Reference number: 176026/6/6

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1073 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1073 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-10-12
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900385
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Description of the transaction type: Martela Oyj:n ylimääräisen yhtiökokouksen 29.9.2026 päättämään osakesarjojen yhdistämiseen liittyvä suunnattu maksuton osakeanti.
Reference number: 176029/4/4

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 268 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 268 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

MARTELA CORPORATION

For more information, please contact:
Henri Berg, CFO, tel +358 40 836 5464

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main news media

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. With over 80 years of experience, we create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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