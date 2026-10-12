Australia Battery Market Share, Trends, Growth Forecasts, And Competitive Analysis, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 11.40 Billion As EV And Grid-Scale Storage Demand Surges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost battery ROI through long-term capacity contracts, multi-year offtake deals, domestic sourcing, vertical integration and recycling amid EV and grid-storage demand.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Battery - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia battery market is expected to increase from USD 6.11 billion in 2025 to USD 6.73 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach USD 11.40 billion by 2031, expanding at an 11.12% CAGR over 2026-2031. Growth is being driven by electric vehicle adoption, renewable energy investment, grid-scale storage projects and increasing demand for residential and industrial battery systems.

Federal Fuel-Efficiency Standards Support EV Battery Demand

Federal fleet-average CO? limits introduced in 2025 are encouraging vehicle manufacturers to increase electric vehicle allocations in Australia or face penalty payments. National light-duty EV registrations rose 35% year on year to 87,000 units in 2025, supported by demand for models including the Tesla Model Y and BYD Atto 3.

Fleet operators, rental agencies and ride-hail platforms are accelerating vehicle orders to secure favorable depreciation schedules. This trend is increasing demand for nickel-manganese-cobalt and lithium-iron-phosphate batteries with capacities ranging from 60 kWh to 75 kWh. Although charging-infrastructure development continues to trail EV adoption, improved regulatory certainty is supporting multi-year offtake agreements between international cell manufacturers and domestic battery pack assemblers. EV-related orders now represent the largest source of demand for high-energy-density cells in the Australia battery market.

Renewable-Plus-Storage Projects Drive Grid Investment

Australian states awarded 4.2 GW of combined renewable-generation and storage contracts in 2025, triple the volume recorded in 2023. Major developments include the 2 GW Waratah Super Battery in NSW and the 450 MW Geelong Big Battery expansion in Victoria. Both projects benefit from 15-year capacity-payment schemes that reduce financing risk and improve long-term investment certainty.

South Australia's grid-forming inverter pilots at Hornsdale also demonstrate the potential for batteries to provide voltage and frequency reference without relying on thermal power stations. Compressed construction schedules are placing pressure on module supply chains, prompting developers to source from domestic integrators where possible to reduce shipping delays and import costs. The accelerated phase-out of coal-fired power stations and falling lithium-ion battery pack prices below USD 100/kWh are expected to reinforce demand for grid-scale storage.

Domestic Manufacturing Capacity Remains Constrained

Australia has fewer than a dozen sub-gigawatt-hour battery assembly plants, with no domestic operation currently matching the scale of major Asian gigafactories. The capital intensity of local battery integration remains a significant challenge, particularly without large anchor orders. Energy Renaissance's Tomago facility is expected to reach 1.5 GWh of pack output by 2027, although its reliance on imported finished cells limits the share of value retained domestically.

Fragmented state subsidies are also restricting economies of scale in workforce development and shared R&D. Without coordinated national support, local integrators face elevated working-capital requirements, exchange-rate exposure and supply-chain bottlenecks involving anode and precursor materials. These factors may moderate manufacturing growth despite strong underlying battery demand.

Secondary Batteries Lead Market Revenue

Secondary batteries accounted for 85.5% of market revenue in 2025 and are projected to expand at a 12.8% CAGR. Electrification across transportation, grid services, industrial operations and households continues to strengthen demand for rechargeable battery systems. Primary batteries retained a 14.5% share, supported by low-drain devices, remote sensors and military equipment, but proposed extended-producer-responsibility requirements in Victoria and South Australia may place additional pressure on margins.

Residential energy storage is another important growth area. Tesla Powerwall 3 installations exceeded 6,000 units during the product's first quarter in the market, while demand is also increasing for SonnenCore and LG ESS systems. Industrial and grid-storage operators continue to favor secondary chemistries because of their multi-cycle performance and resilience.

Declining lithium-ion costs are intensifying margin pressure for battery integrators, with gross margins falling from 25% to 18% since 2024. This is encouraging greater vertical integration, including investment in end-of-life disassembly and material recovery. Emerging lithium-metal and solid-state technologies are under pilot evaluation and could deliver higher-density battery options for aviation and maritime applications by 2028, creating additional long-term opportunities across the Australia battery market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surging EV adoption catalysed by Federal Fuel Efficiency Standards

4.2.2 Rapid renewable-plus-storage tenders from states (NSW, SA, VIC)

4.2.3 Accelerated phase-out of coal-fired power stations drives grid-scale storage

4.2.4 Falling lithium-ion battery pack prices (< US$100 kWh threshold)

4.2.5 Australian Government's A$2 bn Critical Minerals Facility spurs local battery value chain

4.2.6 Defence push for sovereign submarine & guided-weapons battery systems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fragmented domestic battery manufacturing ecosystem

4.3.2 Supply-chain bottlenecks for anode/precursor materials

4.3.3 Lagging end-of-life recycling & take-back logistics

4.3.4 Distribution-network hosting-capacity limits for behind-the-meter storage

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 PESTLE Analysis

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Battery Type

5.1.1 Primary Batteries

5.1.2 Secondary Batteries

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Lead-acid

5.2.2 Li-ion

5.2.3 Nickel-metal hydride

5.2.4 Nickel-cadmium

5.2.5 Sodium-sulfur

5.2.6 Solid-state

5.2.7 Flow Battery

5.2.8 Emerging chemistries

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Automotive (HEV, PHEV, and EV)

5.3.2 Industrial (Motive, Stationary (Telecom, UPS, ESS), etc.)

5.3.3 Portable (Consumer Electronics, etc.)

5.3.4 Power Tools

5.3.5 SLI

5.3.6 Other Applications

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves (M&A, Partnerships, PPAs)

6.3 Market Share Analysis (Market Rank/Share for key companies)

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Century Yuasa Batteries Pty Ltd.

6.4.2 Energy Renaissance Pty Ltd.

6.4.3 Sonnen Australia Pty Ltd.

6.4.4 R & J Batteries Pty Ltd.

6.4.5 PMB Defence

6.4.6 LG Energy Solution Australia

6.4.7 Tesla Australia (Powerwall/GigaPack)

6.4.8 East Penn Manufacturing (Coast-to-Coast Batteries)

6.4.9 VARTA AG

6.4.10 Enersys Australia Pty Ltd.

6.4.11 Robert Bosch (Australia) Pty Ltd.

6.4.12 Soluna Australia Pty Ltd.

6.4.13 Battery Energy Power Solutions Pty

6.4.14 CATL (Representation in Australia)

6.4.15 Panasonic Australia (Panasonic Energy)

6.4.16 Duracell Australia

6.4.17 MGA Thermal Pty Ltd.

6.4.18 Amp-Control Ltd.

6.4.19 Redflow Ltd.

6.4.20 Lithium Australia NL

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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