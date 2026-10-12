Global Hiring Decisions Are Shifting From Cost Alone To Compliance And Risk, Linx Says

Linx study reveals local compliance to be the leading challenge in international hiring.

As enforcement of employment, immigration and tax requirements becomes more visible, companies ask harder questions about workforce risk before hiring.

- Rasagna Holt, CEO of LinxHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Linx, a global workforce platform bringing together talent acquisition, AI-enabled recruiting, employer of record (EOR), payroll and compliance, said today that global hiring conversations are increasingly moving beyond cost alone. Companies expanding across borders are placing greater emphasis on whether their employment model is compliant, defensible and appropriate for the market.The observation follows Linx's Global Workforce Brief webinar,“Hiring Across Borders,” held on September 24, 2026. During the session, attendees discussed the practical impact of tighter enforcement and the questions companies should ask before hiring in a new country. Local compliance emerged as the leading challenge in international hiring. In our recent audience poll, 54% of respondents identified navigating local employment regulations as their biggest obstacle when entering a new market, while the remaining respondents pointed to hiring costs and speed.Enforcement is changing the compliance conversationFor global employers, the compliance challenge is increasingly not just new legislation. It is also more active enforcement of employment, immigration and tax requirements already on the books. As enforcement tools and data improve, companies need to be able to demonstrate that their workforce structures, payroll practices and employment arrangements comply with local requirements. In the United Kingdom, the new Fair Work Agency began operating on April 7, 2026, with powers to inspect workplaces, obtain records and issue underpayment notices, and since April 6, 2026, recruitment agencies, and in some cases end clients, can be held liable for unpaid PAYE when an umbrella company in their supply chain defaults. In the Netherlands, the tax authority's“soft landing” on false self-employment runs only through 2026, with standard penalties expected from 2027. Across the European Union, the June 7, 2026 deadline to implement the Pay Transparency Directive has passed with no extension, bringing new pay-reporting and hiring-transparency obligations as member states complete their national laws.According to Linx, this is changing the client conversation. Companies have traditionally focused heavily on how quickly and cost-effectively they can place a person in a new country. Cost remains important, but clients are increasingly asking how a proposed solution manages classification, payroll, statutory obligations and other local compliance requirements.“Global expansion used to begin with a cost question: where can we hire this person most efficiently? Increasingly, companies are also asking whether the employment model will hold up when it is examined,” said Rasagna Holt, CEO of Linx.“Cost still matters, but a lower-cost structure can become expensive very quickly if it creates classification, payroll or compliance problems later.”Many compliance mistakes are not deliberateMost compliance failures don't happen because companies intentionally break the rules. They happen because businesses underestimate the complexity of hiring and operating across different countries. They can arise because companies are unfamiliar with local requirements such as statutory payments, payroll timing, employment contract terms, classification rules or everyday management practices that may carry legal consequences in a particular market.Linx believes a global workforce partner should identify those risks before a company enters a market, rather than after a problem occurs.In one recent engagement discussed during the webinar, a prospective client was considering expansion across 17 countries with roughly three dozen hires in order to test demand. Rather than defaulting to the same employment structure in every market, Linx advised the company to evaluate lower-commitment market-entry models where appropriate, based on the roles involved, local classification requirements, intended duration and the company's longer-term plans. The objective was to validate markets before making larger, permanent commitments. The approach allows a company to start with fewer markets and lighter engagement models, then commit to EOR or its own entity only where demand is proven.What companies can do- Define the“what and why” before choosing a country or model. Cost alone is rarely a sufficient reason to enter a market. Start with the role, business objective, expected duration and desired outcome.- Match the engagement model to both the goal and the worker relationship. Contractor, EOR and entity employment solve different problems. The appropriate model depends on the role, level of control, duration, local law and long-term market strategy.- Ask for current data. Salary and talent-market benchmarks can change quickly. Confirm how recent the information behind a hiring plan is and whether it reflects the specific role and location.- Plan the first 90 days. Confirm responsibility for onboarding, payroll timing, joining dates, statutory obligations and escalation before the first hire starts.- Review the exit path up front. Understand notice requirements, employee-transfer considerations and how workforce records will be handled if the company later establishes its own entity or changes providers.- Choose a partner willing to challenge the plan. A strong provider should identify risks early, including when the proposed country, employment model or expansion sequence may not be the right fit.A broader workforce decisionFor Linx, compliance is one part of a broader global workforce decision. Companies expanding internationally need to determine where to find talent, how to assess it, which hiring model fits the relationship, how workers will be employed and paid, and how the workforce will be managed as the business scales.Linx brings those decisions together across talent acquisition, AI-enabled recruiting, EOR, global payroll and workforce technology, helping companies move from market evaluation through hiring, employment and ongoing workforce management.About LinxLinx is a global workforce platform that helps companies find, assess, hire, employ, pay and manage talent across borders through talent acquisition, AI-enabled recruiting, Employer of Record, Global Capability Center (GCC) build-out, global payroll and workforce technology. Linx supports companies across 165 countries and jurisdictions in seven regions, with offices including Hyderabad, India. Learn more at linxap.

Shirley Parker

Linx Inc.

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Global Hiring Decisions Are Shifting From Cost Alone to Compliance and Risk, Linx Says News Provided By Bosswallah Technologies Pvt Ltd October 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations



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