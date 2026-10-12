Nijigen No Mori's Dragon Quest Island In Japan Announces Limited-Time 'New Year Monster Fortune' Event

Celebrate the New Year and Lunar New Year on Awaji Island, Japan

AWAJI, JAPAN, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nijigen no Mori, the popular anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Japan-just 90 minutes from Kansai International Airport and 60 minutes from Kobe Airport-has announced a special holiday campaign at its hit field RPG attraction, Dragon Quest Island. From Saturday, December 26, 2026, through Sunday, February 14, 2027, the "New Year Monster Fortune " event invites international travelers and game enthusiasts to kick off their first adventure of 2027 in the world of Dragon Quest.With Lunar New Year falling on Saturday, February 6, 2027, this seasonal experience offers overseas visitors the opportunity to discover what fortunes the new year may bring while enjoying an adventure in the world of Dragon Quest.Set on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, one of the Kansai region's leading resort destinations, Nijigen no Mori allows guests to immerse themselves in the worlds of anime, manga, and games amid the island's rich natural surroundings. Dragon Quest Island is a field RPG attraction that brings the world of Dragon Quest to life.As part of this special event, a unique New Year fortune experience themed around monsters from the Dragon Quest series will make its debut. Which monster will appear, and what kind of fortune awaits each adventurer...?Further details about the event and how to participate will be announced at a later date on the official Dragon Quest Island website and official social media channels.Celebrate Lunar New Year 2027 with your first adventure of the year on Awaji Island, Japan.Visitors can experience a special New Year encounter with monsters from the Dragon Quest series.■Event Overview New Year Monster FortuneEvent Period: Saturday, Decmber 26, 2026 – Friday, February 14 - Sunday, 2027Content:A limited-time New Year event themed around monsters from the Dragon Quest series is planned, inviting guests to discover what fortunes the new year may bring.Further details about the event will be announced on the official Dragon Quest Island website and official social media channels as they become available.Location:Inside Dragon Quest IslandOfficial Website:■About Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Evil and the Travellers Through TimeDragon Quest Island is a real-life field RPG attraction that seamlessly blends physical outdoor exploration with digital interactive elements. Participants become the main characters of their own adventure, embarking on quests through an expansive real-world town and dungeon environment. Alongside the main quest to search for the power of the armlet, players can explore the sub-quest "The Wayward Prince and the Magic Stones" or tackle the returning fan-favorite sub-quest, " The Making of a Merry Man "■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access1 By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either“Awaji IC” or“Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.2 By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either“Awaji IC” or“Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

Aika Kusuzaki

Nijigennomori Inc.

+81 80-4468-5651

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Nijigen no Mori's Dragon Quest Island in Japan Announces Limited-Time 'New Year Monster Fortune' Event News Provided By Nijigennomori Inc. October 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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