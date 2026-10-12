Ashvin Raises $16.5M Funding To Automate DME Operations End To End, From Referral To Cash

The intake-to-cash platform for DMEs

The raise follows sixfold revenue growth since Ashvin emerged from stealth last year.

- Joel Gallion, CEO - Bellevue HealthcareCAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ashvin AI today announced a $16.5M investment led by co-founder Mathew Mammen, with participation from key industry leaders. Ashvin automates intake for durable medical equipment (DME) providers end to end, taking each referral from the moment it arrives to a qualified order. The investment will fund new capabilities, starting with prior authorization, and expand Ashvin's reach across the DME market.“I started out selling medical equipment from my truck, and I know how much of a provider's day goes to paperwork instead of patients,” said co-founder and investor Mathew Mammen, who has spent more than 15 years in the DME industry.“Most of what goes wrong with a claim starts at intake, and automating one step of intake doesn't fix that. We built Ashvin to do all of it, so providers catch problems before an order ships, not months later in a denial or an audit. This investment takes that further, into prior authorization and beyond.”Demand for DME is rising as the population ages and more care moves from facilities into the home. At the same time, providers face falling reimbursements and a shortage of experienced staff. Much of that pressure lands on intake teams, who spend their days chasing faxes, verifying insurance and checking documentation against payer rules that keep changing. A missing signature or an outdated rule is rarely caught at intake. It surfaces weeks or months later as a denied claim, a delayed payment or an audit finding.Most intake tools automate one part of that work, such as reading faxes or checking eligibility, and hand the rest back to staff. Ashvin handles intake end to end. Referrals arriving by fax or upload are read, verified against the patient's insurance and reviewed against payer requirements, then delivered into the provider's existing billing system as qualified orders, typically in about 10 minutes. For some customers, 64% of orders are No-Touch Orders: qualified orders delivered without anyone on the provider's staff touching them. When an order needs human judgment, Ashvin routes it to the provider's team with the missing item and the reason flagged.Because documentation and payer rules are checked before an order ships, errors are caught when they are cheapest to fix. One Ashvin customer recently passed a third-party administrator (TPA) audit with no findings.Customer perspective“Before Ashvin, our intake team worked every referral by hand: chasing faxes, calling payers, checking paperwork. Now most orders are cleared without anyone touching them, freeing our team up to do what we do best - provide unmatched service to our customers. Additionally, we've reduced denial rates by 32%, which is why we continue sending Ashvin more of our volume”, said Joel Gallion, CEO of Bellevue Healthcare, a DME provider serving patients across the Pacific Northwest.Ashvin will be at the HME News Business Summit, October 12–14 in Louisville, Kentucky.About Ashvin AIAshvin AI is a fast-growing software company for durable medical equipment (DME) providers that automates intake end to end. It turns faxed and uploaded referrals into qualified orders, with insurance verified and documentation checked against payer rules, and delivers them into the provider's billing system. Founded in 2024 and based in Boston, Ashvin exclusively serves DME providers across the United States. Learn more at .About Bellevue HealthcareBellevue Healthcare provides durable medical equipment across the Pacific Northwest, including custom and power mobility, rehab equipment, and respiratory and oxygen solutions.

Margaret Sun

Ashvin AI

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Ashvin Raises $16.5M Funding to Automate DME Operations End to End, From Referral to Cash News Provided By Ashvin AI October 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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