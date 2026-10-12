Martinwolf Launches New Website

Expanded industry data, market intelligence, and insights reinforce firm's position as leading specialist M&A advisor to the IT industry

- Seth Collins, Managing Partner

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- martinwolf, a leading lower middle-market M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on the IT sector, today announced that it has launched a new website and refreshed brand identity that reflects the firm's continued growth and development.

“As we continue to evolve to meet the needs of our clients, the new website will offer greater access to the firm's resources and insights while highlighting our team's extensive industry knowledge,” said Seth Collins, Managing Partner at martinwolf.“It's a true reflection of nearly three decades of experience and the commitment that continues to drive us as we help clients navigate an increasingly complex and dynamic M&A environment.”

The new martinwolf website features an enhanced News & Intelligence section that showcases the firm's deep knowledge of the IT industry and provides timely perspectives on M&A activity and market trends. Key resources include:

Scoreboard: A monthly report tracking public company valuations, operating performance, and M&A benchmarks across North America and Europe in four categories: IT Services, Cloud & Tech-Enabled Services, IT Supply Chain, and Software/SaaS.

Tracker: A weekly monitor of deal activity, valuation multiples, strategic buyer trends, and detailed buyer and seller intelligence-including transaction multiples, deal structure, and related characteristics-across three sectors: IT Services, IT Supply Chain, and Software.

Newsroom: A centralized hub for the latest news, insights, and updates from martinwolf, including:

-- Blog Posts: An extensive library of articles authored by martinwolf professionals offering practical guidance and perspectives for every stage of the deal process.

-- Spotlights: Ongoing features highlighting recent transactions in which martinwolf served as advisor and their connection to broader sector developments.

-- Media Mentions: Earned media featuring commentary and guest contributions from the firm's subject matter experts.

-- Press Releases: The latest firm announcements, transaction news, and other updates.

Approaching its 30th anniversary, martinwolf has advised buyers and sellers on ~300 middle-market IT M&A transactions across ~20 countries, including the sale of eight Fortune 500 company divisions, representing ~$10 billion in value created.

“I'm excited for our firm and the market to see our new website, which reflects martinwolf's continued commitment to serving as the specialist M&A advisor of choice for buyers and sellers across the IT industry,” added Marty Wolf, Founder & Chairman of martinwolf.

About martinwolf

martinwolf is a leading M&A advisory firm specializing in IT cloud/tech-enabled services, software/SaaS, and IT supply chain. A trusted partner to IT business owners and buyers, the firm has advised on approximately 300 transactions in ~20 countries, including eight divisions of Fortune 500 companies. martinwolf brings a strong personal commitment to every client and is relentless in its pursuit of the right outcome. Registered member of FINRA & SIPC. For more information, visit .

For Press Inquiries:

Alex Varney

Stanton Public Relations

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For Business Inquiries: Linda Youk

martinwolf

+1 925-215-2735

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martinwolf Launches New Website News Provided By martinwolf October 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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