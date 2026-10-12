20/15 Visioneers And Stablebody Technologies Partner On Expression-Risk Screening For Industrial Enzymes

Visioneering the Future in Science and Technology

Beta Program opens to industry scientists; the teams will discuss the technology at Paperless Lab Academy USA 2026, Oct. 12-14 in Cambridge, Mass.

HEREFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Visioneers and StableBody Technologies, LLC today announced a partnership to commercialize computational tools for industrial enzyme design, and the opening of a Beta Program for industry scientists working on enzyme production.Recombinant expression remains one of the most expensive failure points in industrial enzyme programs: sequences abundant in actinomycetes, streptomycetes, and filamentous fungi often express poorly in E. coli, yeast, or B. subtilis, and conventional codon optimization may not surface failure modes that arise during translation itself. The platform the two companies are taking to market assesses that risk before gene synthesis, evaluating ribosome stalling, codon rarity transitions, co-translational folding bottlenecks, aggregation patches, and proteolysis risk in one analysis run. It accepts DNA, protein, FASTA, and PDB inputs, is parameterized for major industrial hosts and native sources, and returns component-level diagnostics and prioritized variant designs. Core analyses execute locally and do not require calls to paid third-party annotation services.The platform's solubility module was calibrated on experimental eSOL solubility (held-out split, n = 294, Spearman ρ ≈ 0.55) and then tested against a collaborator wet-lab set of 38 labeled constructs held out from all model fitting. On that set it returned 68.4% accuracy (95% CI 52.5–80.9%), 56.5% sensitivity (36.8–74.4%), 86.7% specificity (62.1–96.3%), and MCC 0.43 (0.15–0.69) - useful triage signal on the insoluble calls, not titer prediction. The companies are stating the limits plainly: the set is small and project-enriched rather than an independent benchmark, intervals are wide, sensitivity is only modestly above chance, and the co-translational modules have not yet been tested against external wet-lab outcomes. Platform output is pre-synthesis decision support and does not replace experimental expression testing. The work is described in a preprint co-authored with Nicholas R. Silvaggi of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, whose laboratory contributed the wet-lab constructs and outcomes; the preprint is at [PREPRINT DOI] and has not been peer reviewed. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee does not endorse any commercial product.“Expression failure is one of the most expensive points of failure in an enzyme program,” said H. Rossiter Horn, R.Ph., founder and chief executive officer of StableBody Technologies.“Putting this analysis in front of the gene synthesis order changes which constructs a team spends money on.”“We report its limits alongside its results,” said John F. Conway, founder and chief visioneer officer of 20/15 Visioneers.“This is moderate triage signal on small cohorts. The Beta Program exists so industry scientists can test it against their own constructs and tell us where it holds and where it does not.”Beta ProgramParticipants submit candidate sequences under written confidentiality terms, receive full platform reports, and work with the joint scientific team on interpretation. In return they are asked to share expression outcomes, where their agreements permit, so the model can be evaluated against host-matched industrial data. Terms, including sequence ownership and any use of shared outcomes for recalibration, are set out in the participation agreement; reports carry no warranty of expression outcome. The program opens [START DATE] and is limited to [COHORT SIZE] organizations in the first cohort.Kerry Robinson, PhD, senior business development visioneer, and Kelly Cycon, PhD, life sciences director visioneer, will discuss the technology and the program at Paperless Lab Academy USA 2026, the conference series owned and hosted by 20/15 Visioneers, held Oct. 12-14 at The Charles Hotel in Cambridge, Mass. Interested scientists can contact them at robinson@20visioneers15 or cycon@20visioneers15.About the companies20/15 Visioneers is a science and technology consulting, marketing, and staffing company serving life sciences, materials sciences, and agri-sciences, and owns and hosts the Paperless Lab Academy conference series. It is headquartered in Hereford, Pa. ( ). StableBody Technologies, LLC, of Middleton, Wis., develops rational protein design technology based on thermodynamic stabilization principles, including its AffiBio-UIA method for antibody proteins (stablebodytech). The two companies, with Quine Biologics, previously formed the AD-Venture joint venture; the platform announced today is [A PROGRAM OF THAT VENTURE / A SEPARATE COLLABORATION - CONFIRM]. Preprint authors are employees or founders of the two companies commercializing the platform.Media contacts

John F Conway

20/15 Visioneers

+1 610-906-6026

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20/15 Visioneers and StableBody Technologies Partner on Expression-Risk Screening for Industrial Enzymes News Provided By 20/15 Visioneers October 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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