House Of Math And Launched Establish Strategic Partnership To Bring Personalized Math Learning To U.S. Classrooms

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FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LaunchEd today announced a strategic partnership with House of Math, Norway's leading math learning provider, to bring its personalized K-12 platform into U.S. classrooms.

The strategic partnership begins with classroom validation during the 2026-27 school year. House of Math will enter the LaunchEd Sandbox with an initial deployment across multiple Florida regions reaching students in grades 3-12. The program will document student engagement, academic progress and platform efficacy, creating a pathway for phased commercial expansion across partner school systems serving more than 90,000 students and the broader U.S. education market.

At the center of House of Math is MIND AI, a proprietary knowledge system built in-house specifically for mathematics learning, not a general chatbot layered over static content. In 90 seconds, MIND AI maps what a student understands, identifies the foundational gaps holding them back and creates a personalized path forward. Its connected knowledge graph traces difficulties back to their underlying causes while maintaining each student's knowledge state and curriculum position throughout the learning journey.

LaunchEd is built to move education innovation from promise to proven performance. Working with school systems across multiple states, its Sandbox brings high-potential technologies into real classrooms, independently documents their impact and creates a pathway to commercial scale. House of Math was selected because its personalized, data-driven approach aligns with LaunchEd's mission to advance solutions capable of delivering measurable outcomes for students and educators.

"House of Math goes beyond grade-level content and precisely identifies what each student understands, uncovers what is holding them back and guides them toward mastery," said Kirianne Suriano, managing director of LaunchEd. "That is exactly what we look for in the products we bring into the Sandbox: technology that helps educators meet students where they are, move them forward systematically through the curriculum and drive positive student outcomes."

For House of Math, the validation will establish a body of U.S. classroom evidence while supporting the continued development of its educator reporting, classroom tools and administrative capabilities. The strategic partnership creates a clear pathway toward wider commercial rollout across U.S. schools following the initial deployment.

“Behind every 'I'm just not a math person' is a specific set of gaps that no one ever found,” said Vibeke Faengsrud, founder and CEO of House of Math.“House of Math was built to find those gaps, fill them and help students master their curriculum. Together with LaunchEd, we can bring personalized math learning to U.S. classrooms at scale, helping students build confidence and create a stronger foundation for their future.”

About LaunchEd

LaunchEd is a validation platform and accelerator that helps early-stage education companies design their products and build operating models aligned with market realities. LaunchEd pilots and commercializes member companies across a PK-12 Sandbox of real classrooms within its partner school systems. The Sandbox spans public, charter, private, and hybrid school models across multiple states. Visit launchedgroup.

About House of Math

House of Math is a digital learning platform built on one vision: making math accessible regardless of a learner's existing skills. Its proprietary MIND AI technology identifies foundational knowledge gaps and delivers a precise, personalized and gamified path to mastery. Built on nearly two decades of educational expertise, House of Math combines a complete K-12 curriculum with instructional videos, exercises and adaptive learning technology to help students learn faster, build confidence and achieve better results. Visit houseofmath.

Megan Benedict

Wingman PR LLC

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House of Math and LaunchEd Establish Strategic Partnership to Bring Personalized Math Learning to U.S. Classrooms News Provided By Wingman PR LLC October 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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