Proactive MD Expands Executive Leadership Team To Support Continued Growth

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Proactive MD, a national leader in value-based care, has expanded its executive leadership team to support the organization's continued growth and strengthen leadership across key areas of the business.The expanded leadership team includes the promotion of Marlee White to President and Troy Corley to Chief Growth Officer, as well as the return of Ben Stoner as Chief Financial Officer.Marlee White joined Proactive MD in 2020 and has held leadership roles across the organization, working to advance the company's mission and strengthen the patient and partner experience. As President, she will help guide the organization's overarching strategy and direction as Proactive MD continues to grow.Troy Corley joined Proactive MD in 2016 and has played a key role in developing strategic relationships with employers, brokers, consultants, and other partners. In his new role as Chief Growth Officer, he will lead efforts to expand Proactive MD's partnerships and identify opportunities to support organizational growth and long-term success.Ben Stoner has an extensive background in finance, operations, and executive leadership. He previously served as Proactive MD's Chief Financial Officer after joining Proactive MD in 2019. As CFO, Ben will oversee the company's financial strategy and help align resources to support continued, sustainable growth.“As Proactive MD continues to expand, we're excited to see Marlee, Troy, and Ben step into these leadership roles, said John Collier, Founder & CEO of Proactive MD.“Each brings a deep understanding of Proactive MD, a strong commitment to our patients and partners, and valuable experience that will help shape the future of our organization.”The expanded leadership team is also reflected on the newly refreshed“Our Team” page, which highlights the organization's leaders and the roles they play supporting patients, partners, and Health Center operations. Learn more at .About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model also offers urgent care, specialty care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at .

Leah Shilts

Proactive MD

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Proactive MD Expands Executive Leadership Team to Support Continued Growth News Provided By Proactive MD October 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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