G2 Risk Solutions Surpasses 100 New Customers In One Year As Demand For AI-Native Merchant Risk Intelligence Accelerates

G2 Risk Solutions is the global leader in merchant risk intelligence for payments and digital commerce.

Company unites AI-native technology with decades of proprietary data and deep domain expertise to connect hidden risk across the global commerce ecosystem

- Rochelle Blease, President, G2 Risk SolutionsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- G2 Risk Solutions (G2RS), the global leader in merchant risk intelligence for payments and digital commerce, today announced it has added more than 100 new customers over the past 12 months, as demand for AI-native merchant risk intelligence accelerates. G2 Risk Solutions brings together AI-native technology, deep domain expertise, and more than 20 years of proprietary merchant and marketplace data. Today, the company monitors more than 3.2 billion pages per month for emerging risk and has saved clients more than $2.5 billion in annual fines.“Over the past year, we've invested deeply in each of our core strengths: our risk expertise, our proprietary data, and our AI-native technology,” said Rochelle Blease, President, G2 Risk Solutions.“Bringing them together to work seamlessly as one allows us to uncover and connect hidden risk at a scale no single capability could achieve on its own. Next, we'll transform how we deliver that intelligence to our customers.”With the rapid adoption of AI, illegal and illicit activity in payments and digital commerce is becoming faster, cheaper, and more coordinated. According to a recent report from INTERPOL, AI-enhanced fraud is 4.5 times more profitable than traditional methods. Manual approaches are no longer sufficient. Generic AI agents offer speed but lack the data, context, and accountability that regulated risk decisions demand.“AI is reshaping both the risk landscape and the innovation needed to fight emerging threats,” said Ishai Froind, Chief Product Officer, G2 Risk Solutions.“We're proud to lead that charge. Building on what we've already delivered this past year, we're advancing our agentic capabilities across our algorithms and proprietary data. As we look ahead, our next-generation AI platform will put these capabilities, and more, into our customers' hands so digital commerce can stay safer on a global scale.”G2 Risk Solutions pioneered the merchant risk category more than 20 years ago with the launch of Merchant Map, a proprietary global merchant risk database, and became the world's first recognized Merchant Monitoring Service Provider (MMSP). Following more than two decades of continuous innovation and growth, G2 Risk Solutions is trusted by nine out of the top ten global acquirers and all major credit card brands.The company has since set a new standard for AI-native merchant risk solutions, with notable achievements in three key areas:1)AI proven at scale. G2 Risk Solutions has developed and deployed machine learning (ML) models built on billions of proprietary data points that are structured, governed, and tied to real outcomes. The company's AI and ML capabilities have been used in production for years, detecting hidden risk even as tactics change, with ongoing innovation keeping detection ahead of evolving threats. Today, G2 Risk Solutions monitors more than 3.2 billion pages per month for emerging risk and has reported over five million total content violations.2)Expertise and governance. Given the high-stakes risk environment, human governance is a foundational element of responsible AI implementation. Unlike generic AI agents, G2 Risk Solutions is built for governed risk decisions where every output is traceable, every flag is backed by evidence, and human review is always available. Risk analysts and regulatory specialists also provide critical human-in-the-loop feedback that sharpens the accuracy of its AI over time.3)Customer portfolio. In the past 12 months, G2 Risk Solutions has expanded its customer base, with the addition of 109 new logos across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC.With growing customer demand and continued investment in AI, G2 Risk Solutions is well positioned to help payments companies, marketplaces, and online platforms stay ahead of emerging risk in 2027 and beyond.To learn more, contact G2 Risk Solutions at G2RiskSolutions /contact.About G2 Risk SolutionsG2 Risk Solutions is the global leader in merchant risk intelligence for payments and digital commerce. The world's top payments companies, marketplaces, and financial institutions rely on G2 Risk Solutions to detect threats earlier and make faster, more informed risk decisions. By combining deep domain expertise,

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G2 Risk Solutions Surpasses 100 New Customers in One Year as Demand for AI-Native Merchant Risk Intelligence Accelerates News Provided By Helium Communications October 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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