Ink Different Tattoos Expands Its Georgia Presence With Long Island Ink Douglasville

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Long Island Ink

Building on Its Atlanta Partnership, Ink Different Brings College-Alternative Tattoo Apprenticeship to the Western Atlanta Metro at Long Island Ink Douglasville

- Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different TattoosDOUGLASVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the launch of its newest tattoo apprenticeship location in Douglasville, Georgia, in collaboration with Long Island Ink Douglasville, a clean, professionally run tattoo studio on Bright Star Road serving the western Atlanta metro area. This partnership extends Ink Different's growing Georgia footprint through one of the most recognized names in custom tattooing, offering aspiring Tattoo Artists in Douglasville and the surrounding communities a clear, structured path into a professional, AI-proof creative career."Long Island Ink has built its reputation through professional standards and a genuine commitment to the craft," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "The Douglasville location brings all of that to a growing community that's ready for it. For an apprentice, training inside a shop with that kind of track record is an exceptional place to start."Long Island Ink in Douglasville brings the brand's nearly two decades of custom tattooing experience to one of the Atlanta metro's fastest-growing communities. As a tattoo apprentice here, you'll train in a working studio serving an active and growing local client base with the habits, standards, and customer-first culture of a brand that has refined its approach across multiple locations for nearly 20 years.A College Alternative in DouglasvilleInk Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Long Island Ink, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.Tattooing is an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity, craftsmanship, and personal connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical pathway from passion to profession.Graduates complete the program industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion and the skills needed to thrive in today's competitive tattoo industry.Now Enrolling in DouglasvilleApplications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Long Island Ink Douglasville. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to build a creative career in one of Georgia's fastest-growing communities, this program offers structure, professional mentorship, and a clear path forward backed by nearly 20 years of brand experience.Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartistAbout Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is reshaping what it means to pursue a career in tattooing, swapping the traditional college route for hands-on apprenticeships in working studios nationwide. Grounded in excellence, equal opportunity, and a focus on lasting career success, the company pairs aspiring Tattoo Artists with dedicated one-on-one mentors and backs every graduate with a guaranteed job offer. Its Traditional and Master Mentorship tracks have made Ink Different a leading name in professional tattoo education across the country.

Maria Zacarias

Ink Different Tattoos

+1 917-227-2842

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Ink Different Tattoos Expands Its Georgia Presence with Long Island Ink Douglasville News Provided By Ink Different Tattoos October 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail



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