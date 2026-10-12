Innovorbs Technologies Launches Affordable Vmware Managed Services For Vsphere, NSX, VCF, And Avi Load Balancer

Innovorbs Technologies CEO Tayyab Muhammad focuses on aligning IT investments with business growth.

Innovorbs Technologies – Delivering World-Class IT Solutions and Services

Houston MSP led by a dual-VCIX architect offers low-cost VMware operations, VCF 9 upgrades, and NSX-to-Avi migration ahead of the May 2027 deadline

- Tayyab Muhammad, CEO & Founder, Innovorbs TechnologiesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Innovorbs Technologies, a global managed service provider (MSP) and IT solutions company, today announced affordable VMware managed services and professional services covering VMware vSphere, VMware NSX (formerly NSX-T), VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), and VMware Avi Load Balancer (formerly NSX Advanced Load Balancer). The practice is led by a dual VCIX-certified architect holding both VCIX-NV (Network Virtualization) and VCIX-DCV (Data Center Virtualization), one of the highest hands-on VMware credentials in the industry.Innovorbs built the offering for organizations that need expert VMware support without enterprise consulting rates. Managed services are priced as a flat monthly fee per host or per cluster and include 24/7 monitoring, patching, lifecycle upgrades, capacity planning, and incident response. Professional services are delivered as fixed-scope projects with a quoted price up front, so clients know the cost before work begins.The launch also addresses a hard deadline. Starting with VCF 9.0, the built-in NSX load balancer is no longer included in the VCF entitlement, and VMware Avi Load Balancer is the recommended replacement. Customers on VCF 9.0 and 9.1 may keep using the NSX load balancer only until May 30, 2027, provided they hold equivalent Avi licenses. Innovorbs offers a fixed-price NSX-to-Avi migration that inventories virtual services, converts configurations, validates traffic, and cuts over with rollback protection.Services cover four areas:- vSphere health checks, upgrades, and host consolidation to cut core counts and subscription spend- NSX design, micro-segmentation, and zero-trust security- VCF 9 private-cloud deployment and lifecycle management, including SDDC Manager, vSAN, and vSphere Kubernetes Service- Avi Load Balancer deployment with GSLB, WAF, and application analytics"Companies are paying premium rates for VMware help they could get for a fraction of the cost," said Tayyab Muhammad, CEO and founder of Innovorbs Technologies. "We put double-VCIX expertise on every engagement, price it plainly, and get the Avi migration done long before May 2027."Innovorbs is offering a complimentary VMware licensing and Avi readiness assessment through December 31, 2026. Details are available atAbout Innovorbs TechnologiesInnovorbs Technologies LLC is an IT solutions and managed services provider headquartered in Spring, Texas, in the Greater Houston area. The company serves clients in healthcare, hospitality, and other industries with cloud modernization, virtualization, network engineering, cybersecurity, managed services, DevOps, software solutions, agentic AI, and staff augmentation.VMware, vSphere, NSX, VMware Cloud Foundation, vSAN, and Avi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Broadcom Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Tayyab Muhammad

Innovorbs Technologies LLC

+1 346-810-2400

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Innovorbs Technologies Launches Affordable VMware Managed Services for vSphere, NSX, VCF, and Avi Load Balancer News Provided By Innovorbs Technologies LLC October 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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