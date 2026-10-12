Lilly Israel Taps XOLTAR To Launch A Personalized Digital Patient Support Program For Type 2 Diabetes And Obesity

LillyGo, powered by XOLTAR, combines personalized digital patient support with XOLTAR's video-based companion experience.

Three-year collaboration aims to strengthen therapeutic alliance, encourage healthy behaviors and improve long-term engagement.

- Asaf Shiloni, CEO and co-founder of XOLTARNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eli Lilly Israel has signed a three-year agreement with patient engagement company XOLTAR to launch a personalized digital patient support program for eligible patients who have been prescribed treatment for type 2 diabetes or obesity by their treating physician.The program is designed to help patients navigate their treatment journey through personalized support in familiarizing patients with relevant materials, behavioral support, and ongoing engagement between healthcare visits. The companies said the initiative reflects a growing emphasis across healthcare on pairing innovative therapies with personalized support services that help patients stay engaged, motivated, and persistent over time.The collaboration comes as obesity and type 2 diabetes continue to represent major global public health challenges. Patient support programs have become an increasingly important part in improving the long-term outcomes that require sustained behavioral change and long-term adherence.Under the agreement, patients will have access to a digital, personalized companion experience intended to strengthen the patient–physician connection, encourage healthy behaviors, and provide tailored support throughout treatment. The platform is designed to deliver precision support based on individual patient needs while helping patients remain connected to their treatment goals between appointments. The fully digital program enables tailored support aligned with individual patient needs.Eli Lilly Israel said the collaboration reflects its broader commitment to supporting the overall patient experience alongside its medicines and highlights its innovative approach to integrating personalized support, noting that such support can play an important role in helping patients remain engaged throughout their care journey.For XOLTAR, the collaboration represents an expansion of its work helping healthcare organizations support patients through long-term treatment journeys.”We are honored to collaborate with Eli Lilly Israel to help create a more personalized and supportive experience for people receiving treatment for diabetes or obesity,” said Asaf Shiloni, CEO and co-founder of XOLTAR.Shiloni added that the collaboration could serve as a foundation for expanding personalized patient support programs into additional therapeutic areas and geographies in the future.The announcement also reflects a broader trend across the pharmaceutical industry as companies increasingly adopt advanced digital tools to improve patient engagement, adherence and outcomes beyond the clinic. As therapies become more sophisticated and expectations for real-world outcomes continue to rise, many manufacturers are exploring ways to provide individualized support throughout the patient journey.The program builds on XOLTAR's work across oncology, retinal disease, smoking cessation and chronic disease management, where long-term engagement and behavior change are often critical drivers of outcomes.The free-of-charge patient support program is expected to become available to post-prescription eligible patients in Israel in accordance with applicable regulations and program requirements.About XOLTARXOLTAR is an AI Behavioral Change Platform that helps healthcare organizations build long-term relationships with patients throughout their treatment journeys. The company combines behavioral science, personalized engagement, and precision support to help improve adherence, strengthen therapeutic alliance, and deliver individualized patient experiences at scale.About LillyEli Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. They've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for 150 years, and today their medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry, and genetic medicine, their scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, they're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure their medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly and Lilly/news, or follow them on , , and . P-LLY*Treatment decisions, including whether a particular treatment is appropriate for a particular patient, are made solely by the treating physician. This release is intended for general informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or promotion of any medicine. Patients should consult their healthcare provider with any questions about their treatment

Asaf Shiloni

XOLTAR

+1 860-920-7024

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lilly Israel taps XOLTAR to launch a personalized digital patient support program for Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity News Provided By XOLTAR October 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.