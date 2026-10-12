Nextgen Medical LLC Earns 2026 Best Of South Carolina Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAKE WYLIE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NeXtGen Medical LLC, a Lake Wylie practice specializing in personalized wellness, regenerative care, and healthy aging, has received a 2026 Best of South Carolina Award. The recognition marks the clinic's third consecutive honor, following wins in 2024 and 2025, and reflects its commitment to helping patients improve how they feel, function, and age.Founded by Claudia Moulden, ANP-C, MSN, NeXtGen Medical provides bioidentical hormone replacement therapy for men and women, medical weight-loss programs, peptide treatments, steroid joint and vitamin injections, PRP therapies, diagnostic testing, and customized wellness plans. Rather than relying on a standard formula, the clinic develops care around each patient's symptoms, health history, lifestyle, and long-term goals.Moulden is a board-certified Adult Nurse Practitioner with three nursing degrees and extensive experience in complex care. She began her career in neurology, where she helped establish the first stroke center in Niagara County, New York. She later spent more than a decade in rheumatology, treating patients with arthritis, autoimmune disorders, and other chronic conditions.“Patients deserve care that begins with listening and continues with clear guidance,” Moulden said.“Our goal is to help each person understand their options and create a plan that supports greater energy, mobility, confidence, and quality of life.”NeXtGen Medical's approach combines clinical knowledge with practical, attentive support. Whether patients are navigating hormonal changes, stubborn weight concerns, joint discomfort, low energy, or the broader effects of aging, the practice emphasizes education and thoughtful decision-making.The 2026 Best of South Carolina Award reinforces NeXtGen Medical's continued focus on evidence-based treatment, collaborative care, and helping patients build healthier futures without relying on guesswork or quick fixes.For more information, click here.

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NeXtGen Medical LLC Earns 2026 Best of South Carolina Award News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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