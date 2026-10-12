Arkview Behavioral Health Of Fayetteville Opens As A Purpose-Built Residential Mental Health Facility

Arkview Behavioral Health

New Franklin County facility offers people facing serious mental health challenges a setting focused on mental health care, separate from addiction treatment

- Lawrence Weiss, CEO of Arkview Behavioral HealthFAYETTEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arkview Behavioral Health today announced the opening of Arkview Behavioral Health of Fayetteville, a state of the art residential facility dedicated entirely to primary mental health treatment. The facility serves individuals living with depression, anxiety, trauma, and mood disorders who need more support than outpatient care can provide.The Fayetteville facility was purpose-built for mental health care and is not shared with another program. Every part of the building, from patient rooms to group spaces to the grounds, was planned around how people actually heal from mental illness. Set in the foothills of South Mountain near Michaux State Forest, the facility offers a quiet, natural setting that gives patients room to rest, reflect, and focus on getting better."Fayetteville shows where Arkview is going," said Lawrence Weiss, CEO of Arkview Behavioral Health. "Mental health care deserves the same investment and attention we have always given to people with substance use and co-occurring disorders. We put real resources behind this facility because the need in this region is real, and because people do better when the care is built around them. This is a long-term commitment to the communities we serve."Different needs. Different environments.Arkview's approach rests on a simple idea: substance use treatment and primary mental health treatment should be physically, clinically, and culturally separate. Patients at Fayetteville are treated in a building, a schedule, and a group setting designed only for mental health care. They are not placed in groups built for addiction treatment, and addiction patients are not placed in theirs.Until now, families in this region looking for residential mental health care have mostly faced three options: a program that shares space with addiction treatment, a psychiatric unit inside a hospital, or a standalone program far from home. Arkview Behavioral Health of Fayetteville gives them another choice: a dedicated residential program built only for mental health, outside a hospital setting and close to home."The setting is part of the treatment," said Jacob Gulkowitz, President of Arkview Behavioral Health. "Someone in a mental health crisis and someone in early recovery from addiction both deserve excellent care. They just don't need the same room, the same group, or the same space. We built Fayetteville on that belief. Both matter, differently, and this facility lets us treat them that way."The clinical team at Fayetteville was hired and trained specifically for residential mental health. Programming includes individual therapy, psychiatric care, and small groups organized around the needs of people working through depression, anxiety, trauma, and mood disorders. Families are invited into the process, because recovery holds better when the people at home understand it. The environment is calm, open, and focused on healing."Opening a facility like this comes down to a thousand details getting done right," said Cassandra Harris, Chief Operating Officer of Arkview Behavioral Health. "Our team spent months on staffing, training, and building a program for this population, not borrowing one from somewhere else. Fayetteville also connects to everything we already do. Patients in our Mechanicsburg and York programs now have a place to step up when they need more support, and patients finishing at Fayetteville have a clear path back to PHP and IOP close to home.""For a lot of families in this region, residential mental health care has meant a long drive, a hospital unit, or a program shared with addiction treatment. Now they have a choice close to home," said Zach Whipperman, Director of Community Outreach at Arkview Behavioral Health. "Our Fayetteville facility gives them a place nearby, in one of the most beautiful settings in the region, that was built for exactly this. When someone walks through our doors, we want them to feel safe, respected, and cared for from the first conversation."Our centersWith Fayetteville open, Arkview now operates four centers in Pennsylvania:- Arkview Recovery Center of Mechanicsburg: detox, residential, PHP, and IOP for substance use and co-occurring disorders: 4950 Wilson Lane, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055- Arkview Behavioral Health of Mechanicsburg: PHP and IOP for primary mental health treatment: 4950 Wilson Lane, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055- Arkview Behavioral Health of York: PHP and IOP for substance use and co-occurring disorders, and separate PHP and IOP for primary mental health treatment: 31 Mills Street, Suite #201, York, PA 17402- Arkview Behavioral Health of Fayetteville: residential primary mental health treatment: 11302 S. Mountain Road, Fayetteville, PA 17222Arkview also offers virtual IOP for substance use and co-occurring disorders, so patients who need flexibility can continue treatment from home.Arkview Behavioral Health of Fayetteville is now accepting admissions. To learn more or to make a referral, call 717-500-1111 or visit .About Arkview Behavioral HealthArkview Behavioral Health is a leading behavioral health provider with locations in Mechanicsburg, York, and Fayetteville, Pennsylvania. We offer both addiction treatment and primary mental health services, with programs tailored to meet each individual's needs. Our warm and dedicated team of professionals and clinicians personalize care for those seeking genuine, lasting recovery and mental wellness. Arkview provides a full continuum of services, including residential mental health care in Fayetteville, detox and residential addiction care in Mechanicsburg, and PHP and IOP programs for both substance use and primary mental health in Mechanicsburg and York, as well as virtual IOP for substance use and co-occurring disorders. Whether you're dealing with addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, or mood disorders, Arkview meets you where you are and gives you the best chance at lasting healing. For more information, visit .

Zach Whipperman

Director of Community Outreach, Arkview Behavioral Health

+1 717-500-1111

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Arkview Behavioral Health of Fayetteville Opens as a Purpose-Built Residential Mental Health Facility News Provided By Arkview Behavioral Health October 12, 2026, 13:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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