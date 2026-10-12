Earthstream Global Partners With Primary Power Consulting On UK Energy Recruitment

Exclusive partnership will support Primary Power Consulting's UK growth plans across design, project management and engineering roles, all permanent placements

- Adam Archer, Director, EarthStream Global

BROMLEY, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EarthStream Global, a specialist energy recruitment company, has been named the exclusive recruitment partner for Primary Power Consulting, supporting its growth across the UK energy sector on a permanent basis.

Under the agreement, EarthStream Global becomes Primary Power Consulting's sole recruitment partner in the UK, responsible for sourcing permanent talent across the full project lifecycle, from electrical design engineers to project and programme managers. Primary Power Consulting provides specialist design, engineering and project management services for extra-high-voltage and high-voltage infrastructure across the power, utilities and rail sectors. Its team has extensive experience delivering 132kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) projects, and the company is expanding its UK team to meet rising demand for specialist engineering talent as investment in the energy transition accelerates.

"This partnership reflects the trust Primary Power Consulting has placed in our ability to deliver specialist talent at pace," said Adam Archer, Director at EarthStream Global. "Their growth plans mirror the wider momentum we're seeing across the UK energy sector, and we're proud to be their exclusive recruitment partner as they scale."

Adam Archer, Director, EarthStream Global

“As Primary Power continues to grow, attracting the right people with the specialist skills and experience our projects demand is increasingly important. Our partnership with Earthstream gives us a dedicated recruitment partner with the reach and sector knowledge to support that growth, while allowing us to stay focused on delivering high-quality engineering and project support to our clients.”

Steve Crawford, Managing Director, Primary Power Consulting

The partnership covers permanent recruitment across Primary Power Consulting's full project lifecycle, including electrical design, engineering, project and programme management, commissioning and project closeout roles throughout the UK. EarthStream Global's energy sector specialists will work exclusively with Primary Power Consulting to identify and place candidates as the company builds capacity to support its UK growth strategy.

Open positions will be advertised through EarthStream Global's website at earthstreamglobal and Primary Power Consulting's website at href="" rel="external nofollow" c. Candidates interested in UK energy sector opportunities can register their interest with EarthStream Global ahead of launch.

About EarthStream Global

EarthStream Global is a global specialist recruitment company focused on the renewable energy, power and grid, and industrial sectors. With offices across EMEA and beyond, the company connects engineers, project managers and commercial specialists with the organisations building the world's clean energy infrastructure. The company's EMEA operations are headquartered at Clockwise, Old Town Hall, 30 Tweedy Road, Bromley, BR1 3FE.

About Primary Power Consulting

Primary Power Consulting is a UK-based electrical engineering consultancy providing specialist design, engineering and project management services across the power, utilities and rail sectors. The company supports clients throughout the project lifecycle, from early-stage development and detailed electrical design through to programme management, commissioning and project closeout, across extra-high-voltage and high-voltage infrastructure. Its team has extensive experience delivering 132kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) projects, combining specialist technical knowledge with practical project delivery expertise. Headquartered in Stoke-on-Trent, with an additional office in Leeds, West Yorkshire, Primary Power Consulting helps clients develop and deliver safe, reliable and efficient electrical infrastructure. For more information, visit co.

Media Contacts

Primary Power Consulting

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+44 1904 293215

Chris Rawley

EarthStream Global

+44 20 7422 6900

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