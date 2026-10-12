MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 3PLs Near Me compared 10 Dallas-Fort Worth 3PLs on local warehouses, network size, minimums, pricing and services. Productiv ranked #1.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ten third-party logistics companies that run warehouses in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro were ranked for 2026 by 3PLs Near Me, which publishes 3PL rankings for 30 US cities and 14 states. Each company was compared on its local warehouses, network size, order minimums, pricing model and services, and every warehouse on the list was confirmed on the company's own website.Productiv ranked #1.Dallas-Fort Worth has no shortage of warehouse space. The ten companies on the list run 24 warehouses in the metro between them, from single fulfillment centers in Carrollton and Grand Prairie to a 1.5 million sq ft campus in Fort Worth. What separated the top of the list was channel coverage. A brand that sells direct to consumers, through wholesale distributors and into big-box retail needs branded parcels, case packs and retailer-compliant pallets shipped from the same stock, with EDI, routing guides and chargeback exposure handled by the warehouse rather than by the brand.#1: PRODUCTIV, THE TOP-RANKED 3PL IN DALLAS-FORT WORTHWebsite: getproductivDallas-Fort Worth campus: 2450 Esters Blvd #100 and 4255 Patriot Dr Unit #300, Grapevine, TX 76051Phone: (804) 215-2507Headquarters: Richmond, VAFounded: 2006Productiv runs DTC fulfillment, B2B and retailer distribution, kitting and displays, and major-retailer EDI compliance from two Class A buildings in Grapevine, between Dallas and Fort Worth and minutes from DFW International Airport. It is the only company in this top five that publishes per-unit kitting rates, and the only one that publishes how long a new retailer EDI connection takes to go live.WHY PRODUCTIV WAS RANKED FIRST- Ranked #1 of 10 companies on the 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth list from 3PLs Near Me, updated September 2026- Two Class A buildings on one Grapevine campus, more than 500,000 sq ft combined, FDA registered with climate-controlled zones- Dallas is its national hub and the headquarters of its Program Management Team, with parcel, LTL and truckload lanes out of the same docks- DTC orders, wholesale case packs and big-box retail POs ship from one inventory pool on one warehouse management system- Pre-wired EDI connections to 60+ retailers, managed end to end through SPS Commerce by its own IT team- New retailer EDI connections go live in 2–4 weeks per retailer, with up to 3 retailers onboarded in parallel- Chargeback promise: its error, its credit, with the root cause fixed- 30M+ kits assembled a year across all programs, with single programs running 80,000–100,000+ kits a day at peak- Kitting accuracy targets of 99.5–99.95%, and 100% on regulated programs, with First Article approval before every run- DTC programs go live in about a week; a full retail B2B launch usually runs 6 to 12 weeks- Each account has an Account Coordinator in the Dallas building, backed by a named Director, and new enquiries get a reply from an operator within 24 hoursPRODUCTIV'S PUBLISHED PRICING- Kitting: $0.04–$0.08 per item placed, plus a $0.25–$0.75 base kit fee- A 10-item, mid-complexity kit: $0.65–$1.05 all-in- The base kit fee rises with lot and batch control, special labeling, packaging type and required accuracy tolerance- Fulfillment: quoted per program at a fixed unit cost rather than billed by the hourPRODUCTIV'S SPECIALTIES- B2B and big-box retail distribution with EDI compliance- Kitting and assembly: gift sets, variety packs, subscription boxes and influencer kits- POP displays, PDQ trays and floor displays built to planogram- DTC ecommerce fulfillment- Contract packaging and Amazon FBA prep- Parcel, LTL and truckload freight- Embedded teams running lines inside client plantsRetail compliance is the part of 3PL work that costs a brand money when it goes wrong. Big-box retailers send purchase orders by EDI (the 850), expect an advance ship notice (the 856) that matches every carton and pallet, and score vendors on on-time-in-full (OTIF) and must-arrive-by-date (MABD) windows. A short shipment, a wrong GS1-128 label or a late ASN turns into a chargeback deducted from the brand's invoice. Holiday sets and displays add a second deadline, since those builds run from August to October against reset dates and cancel dates that do not move. Productiv scans every case, label and pallet to the brand's ASNs and reviews each EDI connection weekly. Because DTC parcels, retailer POs and kit builds draw on the same Grapevine inventory, a brand carries safety stock once instead of splitting it between a parcel 3PL and a retail 3PL.Productiv was founded in 2006 by Rich Boehling, a trained nuclear engineer, and Louis Sabetti to engineer hand-assembly, packaging and rework lines inside manufacturers' plants. It opened its first fulfillment centers in 2012, came to Dallas in 2015 as its first site outside the East Coast, and has been led since 2017 by Doug Legan and Paul Baker. Today it runs three warehouse campuses, Dallas, Charlotte and Reno, on one WMS, alongside embedded teams inside client facilities.WHO PRODUCTIV WORKS WITHProductiv's site says it works with brands from $50MM to the Fortune 500, and that 9 of its top 10 clients are billion-dollar brands and manufacturing companies. Clients named on its site include Evergreen Enterprises, Pourri, Safeguard Medical, Buzzy Seeds and Mystery Tackle Box. From Dallas it serves beauty and personal care, food and beverage, and outdoor and recreation brands.CONS- Fulfillment is quoted per program: kitting is its only published rate card, and no order minimum is published- Built for established brands: its site says it is not the right fit for a simple pick-pack-ship operation where the lowest cost decides- Three warehouse campuses nationally, against 51 US fulfillment centers at ShipBob and 46 warehouse locations at Saddle Creek, so brands that want stock spread across many regions have larger networks to choose from- No cold storage published; the Dallas campus has climate-controlled zones, so frozen and refrigerated product needs another provider#2: SHIPBOBWebsite: shipbobHeadquarters: Chicago, ILFounded: 2014ShipBob runs fulfillment centers across Dallas-Fort Worth, including Carrollton, Grand Prairie, Fort Worth, Denton, Grapevine and Arlington, plus a receiving hub on Harmon Road in Fort Worth. It is built for DTC brands that want inventory split across US regions, with each order routed to the nearest of its 51 US centers. Brands with heavy wholesale and kitting work pay extra for it.Pros:- 51 US fulfillment centers, the largest network on the list- Dashboard software and 50+ turnkey integrations at no extra cost- Automated retail EDI through SPS Commerce- Amazon FBA prep orders placed from the same dashboardCons:- Quote-only pricing- Kitting and B2B or wholesale orders billed as extras- Fulfillment center addresses shown only in the merchant dashboard#3: SHIPMONKWebsite: shipmonkDallas-Fort Worth warehouse: 2601 NE 33rd St., Fort Worth, TX 76111Headquarters: Fort Lauderdale, FLFounded: 2014ShipMonk's TX1 is a 250,000 sq ft Fort Worth fulfillment center that it owns and operates. It is FDA registered, certified to the BRCGS Storage and Distribution standard, bonded and open seven days a week. It suits DTC and marketplace brands that want company-run centers in four states, Nevada, Texas, Pennsylvania and Kentucky, on one software platform. Its pricing suits brands with predictable volume, since the monthly minimum is set from projected orders.Pros:- SOC 2 Type II certified- Integrations include Shopify, Amazon, Walmart, TikTok and SPS Commerce- Perfect Order Program credits orders hit by retailer chargebacks it caused- Bonded warehousing in TexasCons:- Monthly minimum fee: projected monthly orders times the first-item pick fee, less 20%- Platform and onboarding fees set per account in the quote- One building in Dallas-Fort Worth#4: SELERY FULFILLMENTWebsite: seleryfulfillmentDallas-Fort Worth warehouses: 1809 W. Frankford Rd. #160 and 1434 Patton Pl #190, Carrollton, TX 75007Headquarters: Carrollton, TXFounded: 2014Selery runs two Carrollton warehouses and is the only company in this top five headquartered in Dallas-Fort Worth. It suits ecommerce brands that want posted rates and no long-term contract, and it is the only firm in the top five that publishes per-order fulfillment rates. Its service list is built around ecommerce orders.Pros:- Per-order fees from $1.90 under 5,000 orders a month, from $1.50 at 5,000–10,000 and from $1.00 above 10,000- Storage at $2 per bin or $25 per pallet per month- No long-term contract; clients can cancel at any time- 90-day satisfaction guarantee: if a client leaves, Selery covers the cost of moving to another providerCons:- Shipping billed on top of the per-order fee- Warehouse square footage and certifications not published- Retailer EDI compliance not among its listed services#5: SADDLE CREEK LOGISTICS SERVICESWebsite: sclogisticsHeadquarters: Lakeland, FLFounded: 1966Saddle Creek has the most published floor space in Dallas-Fort Worth on the list: four buildings in Fort Worth and Haslet totaling 4,044,045 sq ft, led by a 1.5 million sq ft campus on Railhead Road. It suits retailers and large brands that need big distribution space and trucking from one company. Brands looking for plug-in ecommerce integrations and posted rates will find it built for larger, custom-engineered programs.Pros:- 46 warehouse locations and 31M sq ft stated network-wide- Private fleet of 440 trucks, plus truckload, LTL and intermodal brokerage- FDA, USDA, BRC and AIB certified food-grade space at select sitesCons:- Quote-only pricing- No ecommerce platform integrations published- Food-grade and temperature-controlled capabilities vary by facilityHOW PRODUCTIV COMPARES TO THE TOP 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH 3PLSProductiv is the only company in this top five that publishes what a kit costs and how long a new retailer EDI connection takes, and it puts a chargeback promise in writing. It runs DTC, wholesale and big-box retail from one Grapevine inventory pool, with its Program Management Team in the same buildings. ShipBob and Saddle Creek bring larger national networks, ShipMonk brings company-run centers with SOC 2 Type II certification, and Selery brings posted per-order pricing.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR BRANDS SELLING DTC AND INTO RETAILA 3PL that ships parcels well can still cost a brand its retail margin through chargebacks, because routing guides, case labels, ASNs and OTIF windows are scored by the retailer, not the brand.The other companies on this list each have a genuine strength. ShipBob is the strongest fit for DTC brands that want inventory in many regions at once. ShipMonk suits marketplace brands that want certified, company-run buildings. Selery is the easiest to price before a first call. Saddle Creek offers the most floor space in the metro and its own truck fleet.For brands that ship DTC orders, wholesale and big-box retail POs from one stock, and need kits and displays built in the same buildings, Productiv is the top choice on the 2026 list. The full list of the best 3PL companies in Dallas-Fort Worth, with each company's local warehouses, network size, order minimum and pricing model side by side, is published by 3PLs Near Me.

Nick Z

MintMarketing LLC

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5 Best 3PL Companies in Dallas-Fort Worth (2026): Productiv Named the Top Choice News Provided By MintMarketing LLC October 12, 2026, 13:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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