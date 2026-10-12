BPS Marine Nominated For NMEA Technology Award For NMEA 2000 Integrated Ultrasonic Antifouling System

The complete BPS Marine PRO-4 system displaying live NMEA 2000 transducer diagnostics directly on a Garmin helm display.

NMEA Award nominee BPS Marine manufactures the world's only NMEA 2000 integrated ultrasonic antifouling system backed by a Full Lifetime Warranty.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BPS Marine announces that its ultrasonic antifouling system has been nominated for a Marine Technology Award at the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) Conference. The nomination recognizes the system's unique integration of NMEA 2000 connectivity, allowing captains and boat owners to monitor hull protection data directly from multi-function displays (MFDs) at the helm.BPS Marine is currently the only ultrasonic antifouling company in the world to offer fully integrated NMEA 2000 connectivity. By combining this exclusive networking capability with high-frequency acoustic microstreaming (20-42 kHz), the company delivers one of the industry's most advanced hull protection systems. Rather than relying on traditional, chemical-based paints, the system emits targeted frequencies to prevent biofilm, barnacles, and marine growth from attaching to the vessel.For decades, boat owners have relied on expensive annual haul-outs, manual hull scraping, and the recurring application of toxic bottom paints to combat marine growth. These traditional maintenance cycles are costly, labor-intensive, and continually introduce harmful chemicals into local waterways. By utilizing ultrasonic technology, BPS Marine provides an eco-friendly alternative that preserves hull integrity, optimizes fuel efficiency by reducing hydrodynamic drag, and significantly decreases long-term maintenance expenses.Additionally, the NMEA 2000 networking eliminates the guesswork of hull maintenance, delivering live transducer status, voltage readings, and operational alerts seamlessly into a vessel's existing marine electronics without the captain ever having to leave the helm.Technical System FeaturesThe BPS Marine ultrasonic antifouling system is engineered with several key specifications for modern vessels:World's Only NMEA 2000 Integration: Compatible with major MFD brands including Garmin, Raymarine, Simrad, and Furuno for live system diagnostics.Multi-Frequency Sweep: The system targets marine growth using a broad frequency range of 20 kHz to 42 kHz.Scalable Architecture: Available in true 24V and 12V configurations, with purpose-built power supplies capable of supporting up to 16-transducer arrays for large yachts and catamarans.Full Lifetime Warranty: BPS Marine provides an industry-exclusive Full Lifetime Warranty on its manufactured systems.For more information and technical specifications regarding BPS Marine's advanced NMEA 2000 ultrasonic antifouling systems, visit .About BPS Marine:BPS Marine is a marine technology manufacturer specializing in highly advanced ultrasonic antifouling systems. The company focuses on developing chemical-free hull protection solutions that feature exclusive NMEA 2000 networking and are backed by a Full Lifetime Warranty.

Will Sears

BPS Marine

+1 843-834-2254

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BPS Marine Nominated for NMEA Technology Award for NMEA 2000 Integrated Ultrasonic Antifouling System News Provided By BPS Marine October 12, 2026, 13:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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