Product Manager Job Postings Are Up 12% Amid Concerns Over AI Threatening The Workforce

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Survey of 1,500 chief product officers predicts the role will be obsolete by 2030, while hiring data shows the opposite.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Product management is receiving two irreconcilable messages.The 2026 CPO Insights Report, drawing on a survey of more than 1,500 chief product officers, concluded that the product manager role as it exists today will be obsolete by 2030. Meanwhile, hiring data reported by LinkedIn and Lenny's Newsletter in early 2026 showed product manager postings worldwide up 12%, the highest level in three years.Between those two facts sits a workforce that has become measurably more frightened. Surveys tracking AI job-loss anxiety found concern rising from 28% to 40% between 2024 and 2026, with anxiety levels up 43% in under two years and the fear most concentrated among mid-career white-collar professionals.Shobhit Chugh, a former Google product manager who now coaches product managers on their careers, said the fear itself has become the more urgent problem."They're not ignoring AI. That's the thing people get wrong," Chugh said. "They're reading everything about it, and it has frozen them."Chugh said the pattern is consistent among the people who come to him."They open a guide about upskilling in AI and it tells them to learn RAG, build an evaluation set, ship a portfolio project in ninety days. Then they open another one that says something different. By the fourth guide they've stopped."He said the freezing is what creates the actual risk."The PMs who get displaced usually aren't displaced by a model. They're displaced because they spent eight months researching instead of shipping judgment," Chugh said. "The work that AI can't do is exactly the work they stopped doing while they were panicking about AI."Analysis from BCG published this year found AI is reshaping more product roles than it eliminates, with a split emerging between strategic roles that are expanding and execution-focused roles being compressed. Research synthesis, first-draft documentation and competitive analysis are increasingly automated. Judgment, cross-functional decision-making and customer insight are not.Chugh said the practical advice most PMs receive misreads their situation."Everyone is handing them a curriculum. What they need is one thing to do this week that reconnects them to the part of the job a model can't do," he said.He said the layoffs of the past two years compounded it, particularly for people whose ability to remain in the country depends on their employment."There's a version of this conversation that happens with someone on a visa who has weeks rather than months," Chugh said. "The advice to go and learn fine-tuning is not useful to that person."Chugh spent his career in product roles at Google, Lattice Engines and Tamr before founding Intentional Product Manager, and hosts a podcast interviewing product leaders.For more information, visit here:

Shobhit Chugh

Intentional Product Manager

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Product Manager Job Postings Are Up 12% Amid Concerns Over AI Threatening the Workforce News Provided By Clients on Demand October 12, 2026, 13:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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