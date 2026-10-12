Mobilicom Launches Swarmix Suite, Secure High-Throughput Mesh Networking For Data-Heavy Missions At Swarm Scale

SwarmiX by Mobilicom: secure mesh communications for data-heavy missions at swarm scale.

Secure, high-throughput mesh communications built for data-heavy missions, connecting hundreds of autonomous platforms in contested environments.

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB)

- Yossi Segal, CTO and Co-Founder of MobilicomPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mobilicom Inc. today announced the launch of SwarmiX Suite, a family of secure, high-throughput mesh communications solutions built for data-heavy missions at swarm scale. Designed for the shift from individual autonomous platforms to coordinated swarms and fleets, SwarmiX Suite combines scalable mesh networking for hundreds of nodes, throughput of up to 1 Gbps, Electronic Warfare (EW) resiliency and anti-jamming capabilities, and a Multi-Band Spectrum Agility roadmap extending up to 7 GHz in a single radio. Embedded computing enables cybersecurity functions to run directly on the module, while cost-effective SWaP-C supports integration into small autonomous platforms. The suite is NDAA compliant and U.S. production-ready, supporting the requirements of U.S. defense programs.“As missions move from individual drones to autonomous fleets, secure data sharing becomes essential. SwarmiX was designed to bring scalable communications and cybersecurity together“- Yossi Segal, CTO and Co-Founder of MobilicomSwarmiX Suite is designed to support mesh networking for hundreds of nodes, connecting drones, ground robots, vehicles, and operators across large-scale swarm and fleet operations. With throughput of up to 1 Gbps, the suite enables simultaneous exchange of video, sensor feeds, telemetry, and command data across multiple platforms. Mesh, point-to-multipoint, and point-to-point configurations allow the network to match different mission requirements.Electronic Warfare resiliency and anti-jamming are central to the suite's design for large-scale fleet operations. These capabilities are intended to help maintain communications and mission-critical data exchange in environments affected by interference and deliberate jamming.Multi-Band Spectrum Agility is a key part of the SwarmiX Suite roadmap, with a vision extending up to 7 GHz in a single radio. Broader spectrum availability is intended to give operators more frequency options and support the coexistence of neighboring fleets operating simultaneously on separate bands in congested and contested environments.SwarmiX Suite incorporates embedded computing capabilities that allow cybersecurity functions to run directly on the communications module. Mobilicom's ICE cybersecurity software applies Secured Autonomy protections to help safeguard command links, telemetry, and mission data against disruption and interception. The architecture includes built-in security capabilities, with additional advanced cybersecurity functions available through optional software licenses.Designed for cost-effective size, weight, and power (SWaP-C), the suite supports integration into small autonomous platforms and deployment across larger fleets. SwarmiX Suite is NDAA compliant and U.S. production-ready, addressing requirements relevant to U.S. defense programs.SwarmiX Suite is designed to support three key operational scenarios: Manned–Unmanned Teaming, where personnel operating on foot or in vehicles coordinate with ISR drones, attack drones, and ground robots, sharing video, sensor, and control data across a mesh network, including relays around obstacles; Coordinated Loitering Munition Fleets, where fixed or mobile launch systems deploy multiple unmanned platforms that share reconnaissance, targeting, and mission information across the fleet and its launch infrastructure; and Counter-UAV Interceptor Networks, where multiple interceptor drones operating against incoming aerial threats rely on communications across the fleet and its operators to support coordinated operations.The suite includes a compact embedded communications module designed for integration into drones and robotics, alongside a ruggedized tactical communications unit supporting operators, vehicles, and launch systems.Mobilicom is introducing SwarmiX Suite at AUSA 2026, October 12–14, in Washington, D.C., Hall DE, Booth #7305.To learn more or request product information, visit the Mobilicom team at the exhibition or explore the SwarmiX product page.About MobilicomMobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

Anthony Miller

Mobilicom

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Mobilicom Introduces SwarmiX Suite | Secure, High-Throughput Mesh Communications for Swarm-Scale Missions

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Mobilicom Launches SwarmiX Suite, Secure High-Throughput Mesh Networking for Data-Heavy Missions at Swarm Scale News Provided By Mobilicom October 12, 2026, 13:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology



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