MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October, 2026 – In just two days, Global Village will welcome guests back for Season 31, bringing together cultures, cuisines, shopping and world-class entertainment for another season of discovery, excitement and unforgettable experiences. The destination opens its gates on Wednesday, 14 October, inviting guests to be among the first to experience everything Season 31 has to offer. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The much-awaited opening night celebrations begin at 6PM on Wednesday, 14 October, with a series of exciting surprises planned to mark the occasion. While details remain under wraps, guests can look forward to a night to remember, featuring special celebrations and picture-perfect moments, including the iconic confetti shower at the Gate of the World and the Parade of the World, representing cultures from around the globe, alongside other exciting highlights. From the moment the gates open, an exciting atmosphere and plenty of memorable photo opportunities will set the tone for a memorable start to the new season.

Adding even more value to the season ahead, guests can purchase the Mega Gold and Mega Silver VIP Packs that combine Global Village's premium privileges with additional experiences through bundled Dubai ParksTM and Resorts seasonal passes or park tickets, offering families and frequent guests even greater value and more ways to enjoy their favourite destinations.

Guests can choose between 3-month Multi-Park Seasonal Passes or 1-Day 2-Park Tickets of Dubai ParksTM and Resorts depending on their preferred option. Priced at AED 4,990, the Mega Gold Pack includes either 8 Seasonal Passes or 12 park tickets, while the Mega Silver Pack, priced at AED 3,490, includes either 5 Seasonal Passes or 7 park tickets.

In addition to being available exclusively online at coca-cola-arena, the Mega Gold and Mega Silver VIP Packs can now also be purchased in person at the dedicated Dubai ParksTM and Resorts ticketing counter. Guests can also get their hands on the Mega VIP Packs at the Global Village Box Office from 14 October, as well as at select Roxy Cinema locations soon.

Following opening day, Global Village will welcome guests from 4PM to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, and until 1AM on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays, giving guests even more opportunities to enjoy the destination throughout the season.

With the countdown now down to just two days, the excitement is building for a new season of cultural discoveries, spectacular entertainment and shared experiences. Whether returning to beloved favourites or setting out to explore something new, guests can get ready to make Season 31 their own when Global Village opens its doors at 6PM on Wednesday, 14 October.

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region's premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions. Part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, it continues to grow in popularity and maintain a deep connection with its guests, reinforcing its status as the most prominent entertainment and cultural hub in the region. Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests.

Building on this success, Global Village Season 31 offers a spectacular experience hosting 29 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park is home to 400 world-class performers featuring in 40,000 shows. Guests can also enjoy over 200 rides and games at Carnaval®, making Global Village home to the largest and most diverse range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

About Dubai Holding EntertainmentTM:

Dubai Holding Entertainment is one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region. It develops, operates and manages some of Dubai's most iconic attractions and family destinations, creating exceptional experiences, attracting millions of visitors each year. The portfolio includes Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park, comprising of MOTIONGATETM Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, and the region's only LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel as well as Real Madrid World, the first ever football theme park together with The World of Riverland where you can live Dubai's most surprising day out with many entertainment, dining and fun options. LAPITATM, Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, Autograph Collection, a 5-star Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, offers guests a stay just steps from the world-famous parks T-REX Glamping, also at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, is the region's only dinosaur-themed glamping experience. Owned and operated by Dubai Holding Entertainment, the destination offers premium short-stay accommodation in air-conditioned tents and family suites, alongside themed dining and dinosaur-inspired entertainment. Coca-Cola Arena, one of the region's largest multipurpose indoor arenas; Wild Wadi WaterparkTM, a premium boutique waterpark experience, with views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah; ROXY Cinemas, offering a premium cinema experience across Dubai including Roxy Xtreme, the largest screen in Middle East and North Africa; The Green Planet Dubai, the Middle East's only indoor tropical rainforest with an outdoor Nature Park, Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment (between October and April); Ain Dubai, the largest and tallest observation wheel in the world, The View Palm Jumeirah, the highest vantage point on Palm Jumeirah with 240 meters above ground with 360-degree views; Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the largest radio network in the region; MPN, a multimedia sales house operating premium out-of-home assets, video production, event sponsorship, and activations; among many others.