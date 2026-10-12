Forbes Middle East To Host Fourth“Sustainability Leaders Summit” In Abu Dhabi On October 1920

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Bringing together 50+ speakers from government, business, investment, and academia to explore ways to strengthen resilience Exploring global leadership, AI, digital innovation and future economies H.E. Al Dahak: UAE places adaptability and resilience at the heart of its vision for sustainable development Al Omian: Abu Dhabi provides an ideal platform to exchange perspectives, share experiences and build partnerships that advance practical solutions to shared challenges

Join the waiting list. Earn Under the theme“Resilience for a Sustainable Future”Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Forbes Middle East has announced the fourth edition of the Sustainability Leaders Summit – Abu Dhabi 2026, taking place on October 19–20 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together leading policymakers, business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and experts from the region and around the world Built around the theme“Resilience for a Sustainable Future,” the summit will explore how governments, businesses and institutions can sharpen their ability to anticipate change, withstand disruption and develop the capabilities that sustainable, long-term growth demands, amid technological upheaval, climate pressures, geopolitical uncertainty and rapidly evolving industries. The summit will bring together policymakers, executives, academics and experts, including H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment; H.E. Abdulla Abdulalee Abdulla Al Humaidan, Director General, Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.E. Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology; H.E. Dr. Nawal Alhosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); and H.E. Hiba Obaid Alshehhi, Assistant Undersecretary, Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector, UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. The summit will focus on four key themes:“Global Leadership & Strategic Governance”;“AI, Digital Innovation & Future Economies”;“Impact, ESG & Sustainability Leadership”; and“Stewardship.” The latter positions stewardship as a defining responsibility of modern leadership, focused on creating long-term value by balancing economic growth, environmental responsibility, social progress and resilient governance. Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said:“The UAE places adaptability and resilience at the heart of its vision for sustainable development across key sectors. We are working to use resources more efficiently through modern technology and to maintain our readiness to respond to global changes. This approach strengthens our food and water security and advances our efforts to address climate change and adapt to its impacts. It is reflected in our national policies and international partnerships that help us exchange expertise and develop solutions to shared challenges.” Her Excellency added:“The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit, which we are pleased to sponsor for the second consecutive year, gives us an opportunity to share our experience and exchange insights with a wide range of stakeholders. Through the summit, we seek to build partnerships that turn ideas into practical solutions and advance dialogue on our priorities, particularly as the UAE and Senegal prepare to co-host the United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi this December. The participation of students and youth enriches these conversations with their perspectives on the future and helps prepare a generation able to carry forward sustainable development and contribute solutions to the challenges ahead.” Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said:“Economic, technological and climate transformations are placing a broader responsibility on leaders to shape pathways for growth and create sustainable value that extends into the future. Abu Dhabi provides an ideal platform to exchange perspectives, share experiences and build partnerships that contribute to developing practical solutions to shared challenges.” Other speakers include Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Masdar City; Hussein Shoukry, Managing Director, Siemens Energy MEA; Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution; Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group; and Roberta Calarese, Founder and CEO, GHAYA, alongside other senior leaders and experts from across the region and around the world. Discussions will span energy and infrastructure resilience, AI and emerging technologies, investment, natural capital, research commercialization, leadership development and workforce readiness. Through high-level leadership dialogues, ministerial conversations, executive exchanges, interactive discussions and global case studies, delegates will examine the decisions shaping the future and explore how economies, institutions, businesses and communities can build the resilience needed to thrive through change while creating lasting value for future generations. The summit is organised by Forbes Middle East in collaboration with EMSTEEL Group, AD Ports Group, The University of Manchester – Dubai and Jamjoom Pharma. About Forbes Middle East: Forbes Middle East is published under license from the global Forbes brand as a dedicated edition for the Arab world, with a mission to advance business journalism across the region. Through its digital platforms and social media channels, Forbes Middle East delivers breaking news and in-depth coverage on wealth, business, investment, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyle. Its monthly magazine, published in both English and Arabic, features exclusive interviews with some of the Middle East's most influential and innovative leaders. Digital editions are also available to readers across the region and around the world through its website. Forbes Middle East has established the Forbes editorial presence across the Arab world through its independent research and proprietary methodologies, which underpin its widely recognised rankings and lists. Its content reaches business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, executives, and a broad audience of ambitious professionals and changemakers.