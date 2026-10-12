Al Masaood Power To Spotlight Power Solutions For Critical Infrastructure At The Airport Show 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, October 2026: Al Masaood Power Division, part of Al Masaood Group, is participating in Airport Show 2026 from 12 to 14 October at Dubai World Trade Centre, where it will showcase power technologies designed to meet the demanding continuity requirements of modern airport infrastructure. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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At the centre of Al Masaood Power's participation will be the mtu Kinetic PowerPack (KPP), a dynamic uninterruptible power supply solution developed for mission-critical applications where continuity and power quality are paramount. The showcase reflects the Division's wider focus on providing reliable power solutions for critical infrastructure and supporting the evolving requirements of the airport and aviation sector.

Airports depend on an extensive network of critical systems and infrastructure that must remain operational around the clock. Resilient power infrastructure plays an essential role in protecting operations from power disturbances and interruptions. The KPP addresses this requirement by combining, kinetic energy storage and diesel generation in an integrated solution that maintains the supply to critical loads when utility power is disrupted.

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager of Al Masaood Power, said:“The continued development of the aviation sector is placing greater emphasis on the resilience of the infrastructure behind it. For airports and other mission-critical facilities, reliable power is fundamental to maintaining continuity and protecting critical operations.

“At Al Masaood Power, our focus is on combining proven global technologies with the technical expertise and local support our customers require. The Airport Show provides an important platform for us to demonstrate how solutions such as the mtu Kinetic PowerPack can help operators strengthen power resilience while responding to requirements around efficiency, footprint and long-term operational performance.”

Rather than relying on batteries for short-term energy storage, the mtu Kinetic PowerPack uses stored kinetic energy to maintain power when the incoming electricity supply fails or experiences a disturbance. During a mains failure, kinetic energy is transferred immediately to the system's synchronous machine, maintaining power to the critical load while the diesel engine starts and subsequently takes over the energy supply.

The technology is used to support critical applications globally, including infrastructure, data centres, healthcare and process manufacturing. For airport operators in particular, the solution provides an approach to power protection designed around the need for continuity, resilience and efficient use of space.

Al Masaood Power's participation will also highlight the Division's role in bringing international power technologies to the regional market, backed by local technical knowledge and after-sales support. As an authorised distributor for mtu solutions, Al Masaood Power works with customers to provide solutions tailored to the operational requirements of critical facilities.

Through its presence at Airport Show 2026, the Division aims to engage with airport operators, infrastructure specialists and industry stakeholders on the increasingly important role of resilient power systems in supporting the future development of aviation infrastructure.

Visitors can meet Al Masaood Power's team and learn more about the mtu Kinetic PowerPack at Stand 1400, Hall 1 throughout the Airport Show 2026.

About Al Masaood Power Division:

Al Masaood Power Division represents mtu, a Rolls Royce Solution in the UAE, Bahrain, and Iraq, Volvo Penta in the UAE and Bahrain, and Leroy Somer in the UAE, providing the highest standards of after sales services. The Division's professional team possesses cutting edge technological knowledge and know-how and can plan and execute both customized and efficient solutions for its customers.