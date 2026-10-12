Mazaya Partners With Qatar Airways To Offer Exclusive Travel Benefits For Members And Families

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The collaboration aligns with the Year of the Family objectives, offering savings of up to 14% on select Qatar Airways flights and up to 5% on holiday packages to selected destinations Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: Nirvana Travel & Tourism, a subsidiary of NG9 Holding and the company responsible for managing the Mazaya programme, has announced a new collaboration with Qatar Airways, enabling programme members and their families to benefit from exclusive offers when booking Qatar Airways flights to selected destinations. The partnership further enhances the benefits available through Mazaya, giving families across the UAE access to enriching travel experiences.

The partnership reflects Mazaya's ongoing commitment to supporting members of the UAE community and their families, while aligning with the objectives of the Year of the Family by reinforcing the role of the family as the cornerstone of a cohesive, stable, and prosperous society. By providing access to multiple travel offers, including holiday packages, the collaboration enables families to spend quality time together, explore new destinations, plan a short break or a longer escape, and strengthen family bonds and create memorable experiences together.

Under the collaboration, Mazaya members and their families will be able to enjoy savings of up to 14% on Qatar Airways flights to select destinations, along with exclusive offers on holiday packages, subject to the applicable terms and conditions and availability. The flight discount can be booked until 13 July 2027, for travel until 20 July 2027, giving programme members greater flexibility when planning family holidays, visiting relatives, or travelling for personal reasons.

Mr Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of NG9 Holding, said:“Our partnership with Qatar Airways reflects our continued commitment to delivering added value to the UAE community and its families. This collaboration holds particular significance as it supports the objectives of the Year of the Family, providing Mazaya members and their families with more opportunities to travel, spend quality time together, and create lasting experiences.

“We will continue to expand our network of partnerships with leading organisations to deliver distinctive solutions that enhance our members' experiences and support their quality of life, as well as their family and social wellbeing.”

The partnership combines the growing range of benefits and services available through Mazaya with Qatar Airways' global network spanning over 170 destinations and its signature premium experience. This includes the award-winning Qsuite, recognised as the World's Best Business Class by Skytrax for the 13th time in 2025, and complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi, offering unmatched onboard connectivity on a growing number of routes across six continents, including long- and ultra-long-haul routes. Together, these benefits give members and their families access to a wider range of travel benefits that combine quality, comfort, and value.

It also demonstrates how collaboration between leading organisations can create initiatives that place families at the heart of their priorities, while enhancing quality of life, strengthening family bonds, and creating more opportunities for families to travel together and share new experiences.

About Qatar Airways:

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways continues to be synonymous with excellence, receiving Skytrax's 'World's Best Business Class' award for the 13th time and the 'World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge' award for the eighth time. As the leading connector in the region, Qatar Airways is now the 14-time winner of the 'Best Airline in the Middle East' award. The airline has advanced its services across the Middle East this winter season, increasing its daily flights by 14 per cent.

Along with continuing to retain its 5-Star Airline Rating, Qatar Airways has received a global-first recognition of the 'World's Best Onboard Wi-Fi' by Skytrax this year. The accolade recognises Qatar Airways' Starlink connectivity rollout on over 150 widebody aircraft, connecting more than 25 million passengers to date with up to 340 daily Starlink-enabled flights. Globally, Qatar Airways remains the unprecedented nine-time winner of Skytrax's 'World's Best Airline' title.

This winter, Qatar Airways will fly to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport. The airport has been previously recognised as the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' for 11 consecutive years, as well as 'World's Best Airport Shopping' for the third year in a row by Skytrax. Hamad International Airport has previously been named the 'World's Best Airport' by Skytrax three out of the past six years.

Qatar Airways received the 2025 Platinum performance recognition by Cirium, the leading aviation analytics organisation, for its reliability and operational performance. The recognition is a testament to the airline's unwavering commitment to providing seamless and proven operations as part of its award-winning passenger experience.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA's Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles, including ISO 14001. As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

About Mazaya:

Mazaya is a savings and free-access membership managed by Nirvana Travel & Tourism, developed to deliver structured, value-driven benefits to members across the UAE. The programme brings together a growing network of strategic partners spanning entertainment, hospitality, retail, lifestyle, and essential services, providing members with exclusive privileges designed to enhance everyday experiences.

Through the continuous expansion of its partner ecosystem, Mazaya aims to strengthen engagement, increase access to high-quality services, and deliver an integrated membership platform that combines lifestyle advantages with practical financial and service-oriented benefits.

About Nirvana Travel & Tourism:

Founded in 2007 in Abu Dhabi, Nirvana Travel & Tourism is a full-service travel management company serving both regional and international clients. The company offers comprehensive travel solutions, including corporate and leisure travel management, visa processing, concierge services, event logistics, and tailored travel experiences for clients across the private, government, and semi-government sectors.

With a strong focus on service excellence and strategic partnerships, Nirvana Travel & Tourism continues to expand its portfolio of value-driven initiatives, including the Mazaya membership programme.

About NG9 Holding:

NG9 Holding is an Abu Dhabi-based multi-sector holding group that brings together Nirvana Holding, Gewan Holding, and 9Yards Holding under one integrated platform. Through its diversified portfolio spanning travel and tourism, hospitality, investment, technology, trading, media, communications, production, and events, NG9 Holding drives transformative growth by combining sector expertise, innovation, and cross-vertical collaboration. The group is committed to creating long-term value for clients, partners, and communities, while contributing to the UAE's economic growth through innovation, sustainability, local partnerships, and excellence.