Al-Futtaim Launches All-New Toyota Land Cruiser FJ In The UAE, Bringing Freedom And Joy To Every Journey

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Compact dimensions and shortened wheelbase deliver excellent mobility and manoeuvrability

Traditional ladder-frame construction preserves Land Cruiser reliability, durability, and off-road capability

Functional five-seat cabin offers 765 litres of luggage space even with rear seats in use

Toyota Safety Sense 3 and other advanced technologies support confident on- and off-road driving

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Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Al-Futtaim has launched the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ in the United Arab Emirates, introducing a new member of the legendary Land Cruiser family designed to make its trusted capability and adventurous spirit accessible to an even broader range of customers.

Joining the Land Cruiser 300, Land Cruiser 70, and Land Cruiser Prado, the Land Cruiser FJ was developed under the concept of“Freedom & Joy.” It combines the reliability, durability, and off-road performance that have defined the Land Cruiser for generations with a more compact and easy-to-handle size, enabling customers with diverse lifestyles to enjoy greater freedom of mobility and a wider variety of memorable experiences.

Since the original Toyota BJ was introduced in 1951, the Land Cruiser has continually evolved through real-world use in some of the world's most demanding environments. Its mission has remained unchanged: to help people go anywhere and everywhere and return safely. With cumulative sales of about 12.4 million units in over 190 countries and regions around the world, the Land Cruiser has supported the lives and livelihoods of people everywhere. Developed and refined in response to the experiences of customers around the world, it has built this enduring reputation by delivering dependable mobility wherever it is needed most.

The Land Cruiser FJ brings this enduring philosophy into a new and distinctive form. Its arrival expands the Land Cruiser lineup with a vehicle that retains the nameplate's fundamental character while offering excellent agility, practical dimensions, and an engaging sense of fun. Under Toyota's“TO YOU” concept, the Land Cruiser will continue to evolve in response to changing customer and societal needs while remaining a vehicle people can trust.

Commenting on the all-new Land Cruiser FJ, Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota, said:“At Al-Futtaim, our mission is always to deliver vehicles to our customers that enhance their lives and offer the opportunity to do more, see more and achieve more each and every day. That is why we are absolutely thrilled to bring to our customers in the UAE a vehicle that is specifically built to support the lives of a diverse range of customers by returning to the original idea of 'FJ40 = CORE,' while inspiring people to enjoy life even more. The Land Cruiser FJ represents a 'Core' Land Cruiser that provides freedom and joy for people from all walks of life.

“By providing drivers with solid Land Cruiser off-road performance in a more accessible package, this model gives more of our customers than ever the freedom to go wherever they want, whatever their lifestyle, together with the joy of using the vehicle in their own way. By focusing on a functional design that is within reach of more people, the vehicle becomes a canvas through which customers can express themselves.”

The Land Cruiser FJ will be offered in two grades for the UAE: EXR and GXR. This grade structure gives customers the ability to select a vehicle suited to their individual preferences and intended use while retaining the fundamental reliability, durability, and off-road performance shared across the range.

The wheelbase has been shortened, and braces have been added beneath the floor to increase lateral frame rigidity. Strong and lightweight high-tensile steel is used within the body structure, while additional spot welding beneath the floor improves vibration damping. This combination helps enhance ride comfort without compromising the stability and structural strength expected of a Land Cruiser.

With a wheelbase of 2,580 mm, the Land Cruiser FJ wheelbase is 270 mm shorter than the Land Cruiser Prado. This reduced length contributes to a minimum turning radius of 5.5 meters, making the vehicle easier to manoeuvre in urban environments, on narrow trails, and across more technical off-road terrain. Despite its compact footprint, the vehicle preserves the fundamental geometry and mobility required for genuine off-road performance. Ground clearance and approach and departure angles have been engineered to support confident progress across challenging surfaces, while wheel articulation equivalent to the Land Cruiser 70 series helps the tires remain in contact with the ground over uneven terrain.

Power is provided by a naturally aspirated 2.7-litre petrol engine producing a maximum output of 164 hp and maximum torque of 245 Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel-drive system.

The suspension system has been developed to balance off-road capability with on-road comfort and stability. A high-mount double-wishbone layout is used at the front, while the rear adopts a four-link rigid-axle configuration with a lateral rod. Together, these systems provide dependable wheel control and composed vehicle behaviour across driving environments ranging from paved roads to demanding trails.

A range of drive and braking control systems further supports customers during challenging off-road situations. Downhill Assist Control helps maintain a stable descent on steep slopes without locking the tires, allowing the driver to focus on steering. Hill Start Assist Control helps reduce backward movement when starting on an incline, while an electric rear differential lock enhances traction by helping the rear wheels rotate together when additional grip is required. These systems combine to support stable and controlled progress across uneven, loose, or steep terrain.

The Land Cruiser FJ's exterior and interior were developed to unite the functional heritage of the Land Cruiser with a playful and contemporary character. Its design retains the square cabin form traditionally used to prioritize passenger space, visibility, and cargo capacity, while introducing a lean and cohesive shape with a distinctive dice-inspired motif and carefully chamfered edges.

The body measures 4,610 mm in length and 1,855 mm in width, giving the vehicle compact proportions. The rectangular form and clear corners contribute to greater confidence when manoeuvring in narrow spaces or positioning the vehicle on uneven ground. At the front and rear, strong bumpers and flared fenders create a planted and stable appearance. These features are integrated into a clean and tightly sculpted body, preserving visual strength without unnecessary complexity.

The Land Cruiser FJ adopts distinctive U-shaped headlamps and rear combination lamps that give it an instantly recognizable identity. At the front, key functional elements are visually integrated to create a sharp and purposeful appearance, while the side view incorporates a horizontal beltline that has been positioned lower to improve visibility of the surrounding road surface.

A Toyota emblem and rear-mounted spare tire recall the functional character of earlier Land Cruiser models, reinforcing the connection between the new vehicle and the nameplate's long heritage. Roof rails provide a practical solution for carrying outdoor equipment and longer items that may not fit inside the cabin, while side steps support easier entry and exit.

The exterior colour range comprises five monotone finishes: White Pearl, Ash, Black, Bronze, and Smoky Blue. Each has been selected to complement the Land Cruiser FJ's simple, functional, and adventurous design character. Additionally, the EXR grade sports 17-inch alloy wheels, while the GXR grade comes with larger 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the two-row cabin accommodates five occupants and has been designed around straightforward operation, excellent visibility, and everyday practicality. The second-row seat is divided in a 60:40 configuration and can slide forward and backward, recline, and fold to accommodate different combinations of passengers and cargo. Seat backboards help create a more usable loading surface when the seats are folded.

With the second-row seats in use, the Land Cruiser FJ provides 765 litres of luggage capacity. Folding the rear seats expands capacity to 1,522 litres and increases the available cargo length to as much as 1,480 mm, allowing the vehicle to accommodate equipment for work, leisure, travel, and outdoor activities.

Rounding out the interior, the horizontal instrument panel helps the driver recognize the vehicle's posture, an important consideration when travelling over uneven terrain. Displays and switches are grouped to minimize unnecessary eye movement, while the shift lever is positioned to support natural and intuitive operation. A low-set cowl and instrument panel contribute to excellent forward visibility, helping the driver judge the road surface and surrounding environment during both on- and off-road driving.

Safety and driver confidence remain fundamental priorities. The Land Cruiser FJ, in its GXR grade configuration, is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3, an active safety package that includes advanced systems such as the Pre-Collision Safety System and Lane Departure Alert. The Pre-Collision Safety System is designed to assist the driver in recognizing potential hazards and can provide support in avoiding or reducing the severity of a collision. Lane Departure Alert helps identify unintended movement from the vehicle's lane and alerts the driver, supporting safer and more attentive driving.

Additional safety and convenience technologies for the GXR grade include a Panoramic View Monitor and Blind Spot Monitor. The Panoramic View Monitor provides the driver with additional visibility around the vehicle, supporting more confident manoeuvring in tight spaces and across situations where direct sightlines may be restricted.

The Blind Spot Monitor helps alert the driver to vehicles travelling in areas that may be difficult to see through the mirrors. Together with Toyota Safety Sense 3, these technologies contribute to a more reassuring driving experience in urban, highway, and off-road environments.

Available on both EXR and GXR grades, the 12.3-inch display audio system with Wireless Apple CarPlay provides a clear and accessible interface for key multimedia functions. Its large display is integrated within the practical cockpit layout, supporting intuitive operation without detracting from the clear visibility and functionality central to the Land Cruiser FJ.

The launch of the all-new Land Cruiser FJ in the UAE expands one of Toyota's most recognized vehicle families with a model that remains faithful to its heritage while creating new opportunities for enjoyment. Its more accessible size and agile character allow a broader range of drivers to experience the capability and reassurance associated with the Land Cruiser name.