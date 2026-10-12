Global Leaders Series To Convene International Investment Heavyweights In Dubai At Superreturn Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) SuperReturn Middle East, organised by inD, will feature the Global Leaders Series, hosted by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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World-renowned economist Nouriel Roubini, business strategist Larisa B. Miller and former Reserve Bank of India Governor Dr Duvvuri Subbarao will join two exclusive panel discussions on family capital, private credit and India–Dubai investment opportunities

Over 500 senior investment and business figures from around the world will meet in Dubai to exchange perspectives and strengthen relationships with the regional investment community as part of SuperReturn Middle East

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026: More than 500 prominent investment and business figures from around the world will gather for SuperReturn Middle East, taking place 13–15 October 2026 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre. The event will feature the Global Leaders Series, with two exclusive panel discussions exploring family capital, private credit and India–Dubai investment opportunities.

SuperReturn Middle East, organised by inD – an Informa/DWTC company, as part of its global series of private capital conferences, will feature the Global Leaders Series, hosted by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and inD. Through exclusive roundtables, networking and summits, the Series will convene senior figures for closed-door leadership discussions on policy, technology and capital, with further editions planned across leading exhibitions in Dubai.

Speakers participating in the Series include world-renowned economist Nouriel Roubini, Chairman & CEO, Roubini Macro Associates, LLC; Larisa B. Miller, Founder and CEO, Phoenix Global and Co-Founder and Principal, Provenance Family Advisory; Dr Duvvuri Subbarao, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India; and Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), Govt of India and Ex MD & CEO, Invest India. They will bring perspectives from economics, business strategy and monetary policy to the two discussions.

David Lynn, Chief Executive Officer, inD, said:“Dubai hosts more of the world's defining industry events than almost any other city, and the people who lead those industries come with them. The Global Leaders Series makes the most of that moment, bringing chief executives, investors and government leaders together for candid conversations about what comes next, and connecting them directly with the Dubai decision-makers who can turn intent into action.

“At SuperReturn Middle East, that conversation is about the Gulf's growing role in global private capital. Developed in partnership with DET, the Series is creating one continuous year-round dialogue across our major events, with Dubai at its centre.”

The first panel, The Trillion-Dollar Migration: Private Credit and Family Capital at Dubai's Doorstep, will take place on 14 October from 9.40–10.20am and examine what attracts family wealth, investment professionals and private-market firms to Dubai, and which factors encourage them to establish a lasting presence.

The discussion will explore how family offices are developing their investment capabilities, including governance, risk management, fund manager selection and direct investment. Panellists will consider where family capital could be deployed across private credit, infrastructure, real estate and other private-market strategies, alongside the role private lenders can play in complementing bank finance across the GCC.

The panel will also examine how regulation, talent, access to investment opportunities and financial infrastructure can support Dubai's development as a marketplace for private capital.

In addition to Roubini and Miller, whose clients include governments, sovereign-linked institutions, family offices, Fortune 500 and emerging enterprises, and the founders and C-suites behind them, will be Dr Ruchi Dana, Partner and Executive Board Member, Dana Group, where she manages the family office investments; Alexander Lis, Chief Investment Officer, Social Discovery Ventures (SDV); and Athan Attia, CEO, Dynamic Investments.

The second panel, GIFT to DIFC: The World's Fastest-Growing Capital Corridor will follow on 14 October from 10.20–11am and focus on investment opportunities between India and Dubai, examining how India's Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) can strengthen links among investors, financial institutions and businesses.

Topics will include opportunities for UAE institutional investors and family offices in India, and how Indian entrepreneurs and family businesses can use Dubai as a base for investment, wealth management, and expansion. Panellists will explore how the two financial centres can complement one another, alongside the regulatory and market infrastructure needed to support more effective capital flows.

The panel includes Dr Subbarao and Bagla as well as Shwetank Verma, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Leo Capital, a global VC firm with investments in over 20 countries; Ajit Kumar, Managing Partner, Evolvence India Fund; and Akshay Arora, CEO, Euphoria Capital Partners.

In addition to the Global Leaders Series, SuperReturn Middle East will host three days of discussions, networking and meetings, bringing together more than 200 limited partners (LPs) and 200 general partners (GPs). Spanning private equity, venture capital, private credit and real assets, the event will connect the regional investment community with counterparts from around the world.

Among the speakers are H.E. Maher Al Kaabi, Advisor to the Group Chairman and Independent Board Member, Alserkal Group; H.E. Dr Abdulrahmaan Murtadha Abdulrahim Al Ansaari, Executive Chairman, Founder & Group CEO, Apolonia Investment Holdings; Dr Karim El Solh, Co-Founder & CEO, Gulf Capital; Rishi Kapoor, Vice Chairman & Chief Investment Officer, Investcorp; Nader Salman, Managing Director, Head of Middle East, Permira; and Issam Hamid, Partner and Head of Middle East, Partners Capital.

“SuperReturn Middle East connects investors and fund managers, creating opportunities for investment, financing and business growth. It gives participants time to understand each other's priorities and build relationships that can deliver tangible results. The Global Leaders Series, delivered in partnership with DET, is a strong addition to this year's line-up, bringing fresh perspectives and influential voices to discussions shaping private capital,” concluded Alan Kelly, Commercial & Strategy Director, inD.

About inD:

inD is a leading B2B Live Events Group in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. With a portfolio of more than 40 major B2B brands, inD serves a range of high-growth market categories including Healthcare, Energy, Aviation, Food, Technology, Information Security, HR and Education. Headquartered in Dubai, with more than 1,000 Colleagues across the region, inD is a partnership between the Informa Group PLC, the world's leading B2B Live Events Group, and DWTC, the region's leading business enabler and global events powerhouse. As a subsidiary of Informa PLC, a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange, inD combines international scale and expertise with leadership in large-scale B2B event intellectual property to deliver world-class events that spark innovation, stimulate trade and drive economic growth.