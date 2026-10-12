Burjeel Holdings Unifies LLH, Lifecare, And Medeor To Accelerate Affordable Healthcare Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dedicated platform brings together brands contributing more than 20% of Group revenue, with Dr. Narendra D Sonigra appointed as CEO. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Supported by more than 2,400 healthcare professionals, the platform recorded over 2.3 million outpatient visits and more than 61,000 admissions.

Abu Dhabi, October 2026: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the GCC, has established a dedicated affordable healthcare vertical, bringing together its LLH, Lifecare, and Medeor brands under a unified leadership structure.

Dr. Narendra D Sonigra has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the platform, integrating primary care clinics, medical centers, and multispecialty hospitals to widen community access, improve asset utilization, and support sustainable growth. The platform will focus on affordable healthcare and industrial health services across the UAE.

The initiative is part of Burjeel 2.0, the Group's transformation and operational alignment program, creating focused healthcare businesses with clearer accountability for clinical performance, patient experience, and financial outcomes. LLH, Lifecare, and Medeor will keep their unique identities while benefiting from shared leadership and operations within Burjeel's broader ecosystem.

A Broad Affordable Healthcare Footprint:

In the UAE, the platform brings together six hospitals, comprising Medeor in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, LLH in Abu Dhabi and Musaffah, and Lifecare in Musaffah and Baniyas, together with 24 medical centers and clinics, and more than 500 beds. The platform is supported by more than 2,400 physicians, nurses, and allied health professionals, with over 2.3 million outpatient visits and more than 61,000 admissions recorded in 2025. Together, these assets contributed 22.5% of Group revenue in FY2025 and 22.7% in H1 2026.

All hospitals within the platform are JCI-accredited, reinforcing its commitment to internationally recognized standards of clinical quality and patient safety. The facilities provide primary, secondary, and multispecialty care, including complex surgeries, under unified clinical governance and quality standards.

Expanding Access in Dubai:

Burjeel Holdings is planning a new 75-bed LLH Hospital in Jebel Ali, Dubai, to serve the area's industrial workforce and surrounding communities. The facility will provide emergency, occupational, primary, and multispecialty care, supported by referral pathways to Burjeel's advanced-care network. The project supports Burjeel's strategy of expanding healthcare in high-growth, underserved communities while deploying capital efficiently.

In addition to the new hospital, the platform plans to add more than 10 new clinics across the Emirates by expanding access for communities and major employment hubs.

Established Platform with Scale & Strong Economics:

The businesses represent an established and significant revenue base, contributing more than a fifth of Group revenue, while continuing to expand their patient reach.

The operating model is tailored to the segments it serves, with more affordable price points supported by a leaner cost base, including more efficient workforce deployment. As a result, the platform is able to maintain profitability comparable to the Group's wider healthcare portfolio, while applying the same clinical quality and governance standards across the Group.

Each brand will retain a defined role within the platform. LLH will continue to provide accessible community healthcare for middle- and lower-income populations. Lifecare serves industrial workforces and nearby communities, while Medeor serves middle-income expatriates and families in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This positioning enables Burjeel to serve diverse patient and insurance segments while strengthening its role as a healthcare partner for employers, insurers, and communities.

Integrated Care & Operational Alignment:

The platform will have unified leadership and oversight of patient growth, clinical outcomes, and financial performance. The structure supports procurement, workforce planning, and service development.

Primary care and medical centers will serve as entry points into Burjeel's wider healthcare network, supported by the platform's multispecialty hospitals. Patients requiring more complex treatment can be seamlessly referred to the Group's tertiary and quaternary facilities, including Burjeel Medical City, with follow-up care provided locally when appropriate.

This connected model will improve continuity of care while extending access to Burjeel's capabilities in oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurosciences, women's health, transplantation, and other advanced specialties.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said:“The proven strength of these hospitals underlines the importance of affordable healthcare and its essential role in how we serve communities across the UAE. LLH, Lifecare, and Medeor have built strong relationships with the communities, families, and workforces they serve. Bringing them together under a unified vertical and leadership structure gives us a clearer framework to develop this business and use our resources more effectively. Our focus is on making quality healthcare close to people's homes and workplaces.”

Dr. Narendra, currently Regional Director of Operations for Medeor, LLH, and Lifecare Hospitals in Abu Dhabi, brings extensive experience in leading the Group's healthcare brands and operations across the region. As CEO, he will oversee strategy, operations, clinical performance, and development, focusing on financial performance, capacity utilization, workforce planning, and expanding services for families, communities, and industrial workforces.