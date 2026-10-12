HP: 100-Day Roadmap For Youth To Boost Skills, Entrepreneurship

Himachal Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Kavinder Gupta, released the University's 100-Day Roadmap for Youth Development, aimed at promoting skill development, entrepreneurship, employment generation and sustainable rural livelihoods in alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

According to a press release, prepared in accordance with the directions of the Chancellor's Inter-University Viksit Bharat Task Force, the roadmap seeks to strengthen innovation, promote best practices and enhance coordination among universities to improve the quality and relevance of higher education and contribute to the development of Himachal Pradesh. Pertinent to mention that the Governor had recently constituted the Chancellor's Inter-University Viksit Bharat Task Force to bring universities across the State onto a common platform. During an interaction with Vice Chancellors, he had directed all universities to prepare 100-day roadmaps focusing on youth empowerment, innovation, adoption of best practices and sharing of successful initiatives.

Empowering Youth for National Progress

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the roadmap reflected the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Viksit Bharat @2047, with youth empowerment, skill development and entrepreneurship serving as key drivers of national progress. He emphasised that the potential of Himachal Pradesh's youth must be harnessed by connecting academic learning with practical skills and emerging economic opportunities, the release said.

The Governor said that the State's strengths in horticulture, forestry and allied sectors offered immense opportunities for young people to become entrepreneurs, generate employment and strengthen the rural economy. He expressed confidence that the initiative would encourage innovation, promote self-reliance and enable youth to transform their knowledge into productive ventures.

Stressing that there is a dire need to transform the mindset of the youth from job seekers into job providers, he stated that the 100-day roadmap serves as an effective blueprint to bridge the gap between academic education and real-world market demands. By equipping students with practical skills, fostering innovation, and opening avenues for self-reliance in key sectors like horticulture and forestry, the roadmap will enable the state's youth to become active leaders in economic growth and key contributors to a developed India, the release said.

Key Features of the 100-Day Roadmap

The roadmap envisages hands-on training in orchard management, grafting, nursery production, protected cultivation, mushroom farming, beekeeping, tissue culture, soil testing, agroforestry and value addition. It also focuses on experiential learning, Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE), business planning, market linkages and industry internships to enhance employability and entrepreneurial capabilities. Special emphasis will be laid on rural youth, women, tribal communities, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

Implementation and Commitment

The Governor appreciated Vice Chancellor Harminder Singh Baweja and the University team for preparing the roadmap. He expressed confidence that its effective implementation would create new opportunities for youth, strengthen rural livelihoods and contribute to sustainable development, the release said.

Thanking the Governor for his guidance, Vice Chancellor Harminder Singh Baweja said that a dedicated coordinating team would oversee the implementation of the roadmap through time-bound execution, regular monitoring and outcome-oriented interventions. He said the University was committed to translating the initiative into tangible benefits for youth and farming communities across Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

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